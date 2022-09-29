It’s been a while since Middletown’s Carlee Darden felt fully relaxed in a volleyball game.
She committed to play in college at Stevenson on Thursday, meaning a long recruiting process was finally over and she could get back to playing with no scouts watching her every move.
That was evident as she came up with several critical blocks and booming kills while patrolling the middle for the Knights. Darden helped break close points in Middletown’s favor as it took a tight three-set sweep, 25-20, 27-25, 25-20, from Linganore on the road.
“Now, it’s more just for fun instead of worrying about different people watching me and making sure I’m doing everything right,” Darden said. “I can relax now. I’m good.”
It helped that she and the Knights played their best game of the season, rallying in the first two sets against the Lancers before holding them off in the third.
Darden began to take over in the second frame, going up for a block early that let Middletown open a lead in the set. Though it was her only official block, she was an active presence at the net, keeping several points alive by knocking touches back to Linganore (2-5).
It’s Darden’s first season in the middle after playing as an opposite hitter for most of her high school career. Though it’s taken her several games to adapt to the change, Thursday’s contest was the most comfortable she’s felt in her new position.
“Middle’s a lot more difficult since it’s so much back and forth, but I definitely was able to react quicker to it,” Darden said. “I’ve been enjoying it a lot more because I get a lot more out of it.”
She still showed off her hitting prowess, registering seven kills. One of those spikes came in the contest’s closing moments to force match point as Middletown went on a clinching run.
Darden also reached up for an emphatic kill on the right side pin early in the second set that energized her team and furthered their strong start.
“She’s able to play the entire net and read and … she’s able to hit in multiple positions,” Knights coach Jaime Pryor said. “It helps she can patrol the whole net since she’s played two-thirds of the net before.”
Though Darden helped Middletown finish the final set, her teammates shined in rallying during the first two frames.
The Lancers took a 20-17 lead in the opening set, but the Knights rattled off eight straight points and claimed the frame on a hitting error. Linganore then held set point in the second, but Middletown (3-4) pushed back, winning five of the final six points.
“This is one of the best games we’ve played as a whole,” Knights outside hitter Jordan Pryor said. “We worked together and were very scrappy, kept things alive, didn’t make errors.”
Pryor had nine kills, 13 digs and 6 aces to pace her team from the back. Middletown also turned in one of its best defensive efforts, getting help from Jessi Prescott (26 digs), Lillian Godbold (25 assists, 14 digs) and Caroline Ranneberger (14 digs).
The Lancers played tough and came ever-so-close to capturing a set thanks to Kelsie Duda, who led the way with eight kills, eight digs and 22 assists. Sadie Gladhill also had 10 digs. Shayna Ringer racked up seven digs, a kill and an ace. Meg Hummel registered three kills, a dig and a block, while Christina Contardi had three kills, a block and an ace.
But the Knights pulled out the victory thanks to a relaxed Darden. With the most critical of eyes off her, she clicked in her new position, helping tight sets go her team’s way.
“I’ve always wanted her to be middle because I knew she’d be good at it,” Jordan Pryor said. “It gives us a really big block everywhere. And when the set is on, she can bury it.”
