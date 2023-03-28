MIDDLETOWN — Tyler White is a glass-is-half-full kind of guy.
“It’s a gift from God,” said the Middletown High girls lacrosse coach, who is generally good about finding the silver lining in just about any scenario.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
MIDDLETOWN — Tyler White is a glass-is-half-full kind of guy.
“It’s a gift from God,” said the Middletown High girls lacrosse coach, who is generally good about finding the silver lining in just about any scenario.
There are times when it can be pretty challenging, though. And Tuesday night’s 15-4 home loss to Manchester Valley seemed to present one of those occasions.
Yet White refused to get negative after his team received five yellow cards from the referees that wound up knocking his best player, Ellery Bowman, out of the game and forced the Knights (1-1) to play a good chunk of the second half down two players.
Given several chances to knock the officiating, White chose instead to apply his positive spin.
“I think there are adjustments that need to be made,” he said. “I think that’s the joy of coaching, learning how to adjust.”
Adjusting may as well become the new buzzword on the girls lacrosse scene in Frederick County through the first week and a half of the high school season as teams deal with what seems like a sea change in the way the games are being officiated.
Yellow cards are being handed out with some frequency so far, knocking players out of the game after they receive two and leaving teams scrambling to remain competitive in short-handed situations.
Middletown has received eight yellow cards through two games so far. Last week, Tuscarora received seven in a loss at Frederick and was left to defend its goal with three players.
The flow of the game is also being disrupted by all of the whistles, and many of the goals are being scored on free-position shots instead of in the general flow of the offense.
“It’s a safety thing,” White said of the abundance of foul calls. “I understand and I get it. We’ve got to adapt to the way the game is going.”
But players seem confused about how aggressive they are allowed to be, particularly on defense, and their coaches share their frustration.
Bowman, who had never fouled out of a game until Tuesday, went as far as to say that strict officiating is affecting the outcomes of games, echoing comments made by Tuscarora coach Bradley Gray and Frederick coach Brandon Brewbaker last week.
“I would say [the game] was moving in this direction,” Bowman said of the crackdown on checking and aggressive stick play by the officials in the name of player safety. “But there has been a huge jump from last year to this year.”
So, as White said, teams are going to have to adjust as the season moves forward.
“What’s happening is the girls are getting more athletic, and the game is growing faster,” he said. “It’s just a matter of everything moving with a faster-pace game, I think. It’ll adjust. It’ll adapt. We’ll adapt and still continue to play aggressive.”
White just wonders what the adjustment will be and where it will originate from.
“If they are going to call it that way, we need to adjust,” he said. “Do I think [the officials] need to be a little forgiving? Yes. I think we are trying to find that [balance].”
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
As a new season gets underway, Walkersville softball coach Randy Hinkelman is this week's guest on The Final Score podcast.
After winning 26 out of 27 games during a remarkable season advancing all of the way to the Class 3A state semifinals, coach Emonte Hill, junior guard Elwyne Wordlaw and junior forward David Dorsey are the guests this week on The Final Score podcast.
A couple of weeks after being named the new varsity football coach at Urbana High School, Dean Swink is this week's guest on The Final Score podcast.
Follow local sports from your inbox with News-Post newsletters.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.