When the Urbana football job unexpectedly opened up in late January, Dean Swink initially had no plans to apply.
He was happy as an assistant coach and, more than a decade removed from his last head-coaching gig, felt he was far more effective when he wasn’t running the full operation. But Swink, who was the Hawks’ defensive line coach last season, was encouraged to apply by a few of his fellow assistants, along with his family.
“Everybody was like, ‘You should do it.’ And I’m like, 'Really?'” Swink said Wednesday. “Then I really started investigating, and this program checks all the boxes. … So I was like, how can you say no?”
That included a strong legacy, facilities, feeder program and community. And now, Swink is in charge of all of that, as he was formally named Urbana’s new coach Wednesday.
Swink takes over for Brad Wilson, who stepped down in January after leading the Hawks to the Class 4A-3A semifinals last year in his sixth season. It’s the fourth coaching change in Frederick County this offseason, following turnover at Frederick High, Thomas Johnson and Tuscarora.
The 58-year-old was one of three finalists for the position, all internal, Urbana acting athletic director Karin Bauer said. She said his 29 years of high school coaching experience plus his rapport with the players last year gave him an edge.
“He’s got a lot of years of experience coaching at different levels, and … he’s well-liked by the students and was an asset to the success of the team,” Bauer said.
Swink was previously the head coach at Tuscarora from 2009-2011, also helming Whitman before that. He took on more of a managerial role in those positions, not doing as much day-to-day position coaching.
It’s something Swink said he didn’t like about being a head coach previously, and that’s why he’s going to continue coaching the Hawks’ defensive line next year.
“I felt that I didn’t have a position and I was more of a CEO,” Swink said. “I do want to coach the D-line [now] because I just love those guys, and that kind of gives me my fix and my connection.”
He found success in that role last year, helping a defense led by coordinator Gregg Frazier become one of the county’s best. Frazier and most of the defensive staff will return under Swink, and the new head coach said he hopes to bring in some former players as additional offensive and defensive assistants.
Swink will be tasked with maintaining Urbana’s success after the program got back to its past heights in 2022. Though many of the starters on that squad are graduating seniors, Swink said he’s confident there won’t be a massive drop-off with those stepping up in their place.
“A lot of [the players] have a little bit of a chip on their shoulder because I know everybody’s thinking it’s a rebuilding year,” Swink said. “I said, ‘That’s what everybody’s going to say, and if you go out and are not prepared to be the best you can be, then we’re going to step back and everybody’s going to say, look, they’re not here.’ I think some of them are using that as real fuel.”
