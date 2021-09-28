THURMONT — Dara Demich is presiding over a Brunswick girls soccer team that even she feels would rival, if not surpass, the teams she was leading to the Class 1A state final in 2011 and ‘12 as a player.
The Railroaders have a deep and talented roster full of players who could finish each others sentences — or at least their passes — since they have been playing together so long through the youth, club and high school ranks.
With 19 minutes and 27 seconds remaining in Brunswick’s 10-2 victory on Tuesday night, Demich, now the team’s coach, cleaned off her bench and sent in a lineup of reserves to finish out the game. Most small schools like Brunswick do not enjoy this luxury.
All but one of Brunswick’s starters plays club soccer, and there are even a few reserves that do.
Prior to the scoring binge against Catoctin, the Railroaders (5-2) scored eight goals in a win over North Hagerstown, seven in a win over Clear Spring and six in a victory over Smithsburg. Eleven different players have found their way onto the stat sheet with either a goal or an assist.
In other words, there isn’t a lot the team hasn’t already seen, and there isn’t a lot it can’t do.
“This is a talented group with a lot of potential if they keep their mind in the game and execute what we have been practicing,” Demich said.
When asked about the team’s goals, it didn’t take long for senior Hannah Estep and junior Ryley Backer to say winning a state title.
Estep and Backer were among Brunswick’s scoring leaders against Catoctin, with Estep notching three goals and two assists, and Backer adding two goals and two assists.
Junior Atiya Jackson added two goals, while freshman Alexa Domathoti, junior Eliana Harris and senior Izzy Marra each added one.
Said Estep, “We have good team chemistry and we communicate well,” which is a product of all of the years they have been playing together.
The Railroaders are also savvy enough to know that, even in some of these blowout victories, “we had moments where we could have played a lot better than we did,” Estep said.
Catoctin (1-3), meanwhile, has not been able to ride the momentum generated from a rare win over Middletown last week.
But coach Megan Heinzl, a former player for the Cougars, was pleased that the effort level of her players did not drop after falling into a big hole against Brunswick early in the game.
“We were a different team in the second half,” Heinzl said. “We fought till the very end.”
Junior Payton Troxell and senior Jenna Zentz each scored goals for the Cougars.
