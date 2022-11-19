BALTIMORE — The final sequence of Saturday’s Class 1A boys soccer title game left Logan Malone speechless. Yet, it was eerily familiar.
For the second straight year, it was a tie contest in overtime between his Brunswick side and Fallston, with the next goal to decide the state championship. And for the second straight year, the ball landed at Malone’s feet.
This time, it came on a cross from teammate Will Burton, who saw Malone unguarded at the right side of the net early in the extra period. Malone calmly tapped it in, the golden goal all his again.
He ended the Railroaders’ season the same way he did last year — with his team as Class 1A champion. This time, it was a 3-2 victory over the Cougars at Loyola University’s Ridley Athletic Complex.
“I always knew it could be a possibility, but I knew it was super unlikely,” Malone said of scoring the winner again. “I saw it going in, and I was like, ‘Damn, we did it again.’”
Though he didn’t predict the deja vu ending, Malone carried a pair of good luck charms from that game with him: the 2021 championship medal and ring.
“I didn’t tell [my teammates], but I knew we were going to win, so I brought them,” Malone said.
It seemed that way for most of the second half before the thought of another heroic finish crossed his mind.
Brunswick held a 2-1 lead since the 20th minute and had suffocated Fallston’s attack, particularly sharpshooters Christian Worthington and Dylan Shepherd. But with three minutes to play in regulation, the Cougars (13-4-1) tied it up as Shepherd found Jayden Dillard on a set piece.
That mark stunned the Roaders, who were moments from the title only to get it snatched away.
“When they scored, I thought it was going to go late in OT again,” Burton said. “Our morale was down even though it was tied.”
It’s not a position Brunswick has been in too often this season, nor have they trailed for long.
Thus, it was a punch in the mouth when the Roaders went down three minutes into the match when Fallston’s Ethan Salsa opened the scoring.
“It was a little scary going down, but I knew we had a lot of game left to play,” keeper Finn McGannon said. “It wasn’t a morale crusher, and I knew we could get one back.”
Brunswick got two in quick succession.
The first came on a header from Marvin Vasquez Molina in the 15th minute, a strike the sophomore said he called before the match. The next came on a quick shot by Burton in the 20th.
From there, it seemed as if the Roaders (17-2-1) would ride out the victory and not have to rely on a heartstopping overtime period. But Dillard’s late mark all but ensured extra time, meaning someone would have to play hero.
And, as if one golden goal to win states wasn’t enough, Malone got his second chance. It left him and his team speechless, but he buried the ball once more.
“It’s mind-blowing. I’m still thinking about it. I’m still shaking a little bit,” McGannon said of watching the winner.
But Brunswick was on the right side of that eerily familiar finish again.
It’s all the Roaders wanted.
“Who would’ve thought? Back to back,” Brunswick coach Shawn Baker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.