The last time on the mound didn’t go so well for Eli DeRossi-Cytron.
He didn’t make it out of the first inning in Urbana baseball’s season opener against Sherwood, a tough lump to take even against the two-time defending state champions.
But he didn’t let that dud carry over into his second start of the season Wednesday against Tuscarora.
The right-hander went the distance, holding the Titans to an unearned run while striking out eight in a 6-1 road win for the Hawks. He found himself in far fewer jams, working efficiently to fluster Tuscarora.
“I feel like I was trying to emphasize pounding the strike zone, getting batters off-balance, trying to create weak contact and trying to do a job for my team,” DeRossi-Cytron said.
It was a much better mix than against Sherwood, in which Urbana coach Mike Frownfelter said DeRossi-Cytron was a bit too amped up and couldn’t locate his pitches like usual.
The junior complemented a mid-80s fastball with a sharp curve that generated weak contact and several swings-and-misses. DeRossi-Cytron got into a groove the deeper he went into the contest, setting down the final eight batters he faced.
And the couple times he had to sweat, he was able to get out of it. DeRossi-Cytron induced flyouts in the second and third to strand two runners in scoring position, and he painted a full-count fastball on the corner for a strikeout before getting a groundout to close the fifth.
“This was the Eli that I expected,” Frownfelter said. “He got ahead of hitters when he needed to. He threw the breaking ball well when he needed it to get strikeouts. He showed why he’s one of the best pitchers in the county.”
It was an important start for DeRossi-Cytron, first to brush aside the Sherwood debacle but also to prove to Frownfelter that he deserves the bigger role he’s been given.
This is the Radford commit’s first time being a centerpiece in the rotation after Brendan Yagesh graduated, joining lefty Keegan Johnson for a one-two punch. For the past couple of seasons, DeRossi-Cytron could quietly toss behind those two, never going quite as deep into games but still a force nonetheless.
But Wednesday showed he’s ready to take that next step.
“It definitely feels good that I have the trust in my coach to be able to go out and get the opportunity to do that,” DeRossi-Cytron said.
That trust was not misplaced, and his efforts were particularly needed as the Hawks (2-1) struggled to string together runs against Titans righty Luke Marunycz.
The junior is Tuscarora’s lone rotation holdover from last year’s senior-heavy squad, and his experience showed as he worked quickly to freeze Urbana’s hitters. He allowed four hits and struck out nine in 6 2-3 innings, practically matching DeRossi-Cytron pitch for pitch.
Marunycz allowed two unearned runs in the first on a pair of throwing errors and Connor Roussel’s third-inning sacrifice fly, but otherwise never let the Hawks come close to exploding.
He was lifted with two outs in the seventh after reaching the 105-pitch limit, finishing his day retiring 13 of the last 14 batters he faced.
“He goes right at hitters, and he has a knowledge for what he should throw in certain counts,” Titans coach Nick Winpigler said. “His mix of pitches, being able to throw whatever he wanted in any given count … really kept him going.”
It’s important for a young, inexperienced team like Tuscarora to have an arm to rely on like Marunycz. It gives the Titans (1-3) a chance to win even against some of the best competition, like Urbana.
While the Hawks scratched across three more unearned runs once Marunycz departed, the right-hander kept his squad within striking distance in a pitcher’s duel.
But DeRossi-Cytron ended up on the winning end of that battle. It went better for him this time around, tossing all seven innings and getting renewed confidence that he’s ready to be a leader for Urbana on the mound.
“I wasn’t trying to do too much in the early innings to keep my energy going. I wanted to pound the zone,” he said. “When I had those little jams, I just had to bear down, keep the confidence up and have confidence in your pitches to know you can throw that strike.”
