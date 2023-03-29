BG Urbana Pitcher DeRossi-Cytron
Buy Now

Urbana’s Eli DeRossi-Cytron pitches Wednesday in the third inning of his complete-game victory over Tuscarora at Tuscarora High School

 Staff photo by Bill Green

The last time on the mound didn’t go so well for Eli DeRossi-Cytron.

He didn’t make it out of the first inning in Urbana baseball’s season opener against Sherwood, a tough lump to take even against the two-time defending state champions.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription