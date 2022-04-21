Week in and week out, Ryan DeSanto has delivered for Tuscarora baseball.
He already has a no-hitter to his name this season and balances a blazing fastball with an array of deceptive breaking balls to fool batters. He faced perhaps his greatest challenge to date on Thursday: Frederick County-leading Urbana, with its potent lineup and ace of its own in Brendan Yagesh.
But DeSanto buckled down and did what he has done so often this season: pitch a gem.
His efforts helped the Titans take a 4-0 home win over the Hawks, snapping the latter’s 11-game winning streak and handing them their first loss to a county opponent this season.
“He always gives us a chance to win the game,” Tuscarora coach Mike O’Brien said.
And DeSanto had to fight to earn that victory. Urbana scrapped in the box and ran up DeSanto’s pitch count, working six at-bats of at least seven pitches, including three straight in the fifth inning.
But DeSanto didn’t show any signs of wear, continuing to command his high-80s fastball and mix in a biting breaking ball. All but one of those extended at-bats ended in Hawks outs, and DeSanto stranded the lone batter to reach.
He struck out 13 and walked none while allowing three hits in 5 2-3 scoreless innings.
“I knew coming in, [Yagesh and Keegan Johnson] were the people that I didn’t want to beat me, so I worked behind them, a lot of slow to fast,” DeSanto said. “But the rest of the lineup, I just trusted my outside fastball and inside fastball and mixing change-up, curveball based on what I see on their swings on the fastball.”
And he had to be as sharp as ever with Yagesh tossing for Urbana (11-2).
The senior had not allowed an earned run all season entering the contest and was on point for much of the afternoon, mixing his pitches to keep the Titans off-balance. He struck out 10 with no walks, completing six innings.
In four of those frames, Yagesh went three up, three down. But he ran into uncharacteristic trouble in the other two innings.
Tuscarora (7-3) chipped three singles in the second, including an RBI knock through the right side by first baseman Nate Neubauer, to take a 2-0 lead. Those were the first earned runs Yagesh allowed.
Then in the sixth, the Titans plated two more. DeSanto singled in a run, and third baseman/pitcher Luke Marunycz turned on a 1-0 fastball and hit a laser that cleared the left-field fence for a solo shot.
“We’d seen a lot of pitches; he was in there for a while. He slowed down a little bit, and it was a big momentum switch for us,” Marunycz said. “I was sitting on the fastball all day.”
Marunycz had relieved DeSanto with two outs in the sixth as the latter ran into the pitch-count limit. But he was just as effective, throwing 1 1-3 scoreless innings to close out the contest and preserve the shutout.
The loss was atypical of the Hawks, who had been steamrolling their competition but ran into a formidable arm on Thursday.
“We struck out too much. We’re better hitters than what we showed today,” Urbana coach Mike Frownfelter said. “We’ve been kind of cruising and beating people by a lot. It was a good wake-up call that I think we needed.”
In turn, it was a major victory for the Titans.
They showed they can beat the best of the best and be a formidable contender as playoffs near. And it helps that DeSanto delivers week in and week out.
“That’s a huge, statement win for our team. We needed that one,” DeSanto said. “That tells other people that we can hit, we can pitch, so hopefully from now on, we ride this.”
NOTES: Both Dom Gomez and Drew DeSanto singled and scored a run for Tuscarora. Tyler Little had an RBI. Kade Linton reached twice. … Logan Janney had two singles for Urbana. Yagesh doubled and reached base twice. Riley Smith singled.
