Tuscarora’s girls soccer team felt like it was starting over this season.
Not only did the Titans lose six seniors from a team that rolled into the Class 3A West Region I championship game with an unbeaten record last fall, they lost their two starting outside defenders, Jen Valdez and Claire DeLauter, to torn ACLs and another player who chose to strictly play club soccer.
That’s a huge subtraction from a team that finished 15-1-1, outscored opponents 65-5 and won a second consecutive Central Maryland Conference championship.
“We went into the first scrimmage and said, ‘Look girls, of all the girls here, of the 18 girls we have, only three have scored a varsity goal,” head coach Troy Bowers said, referring to junior forward Nina Connors, junior midfielder Ella Sheridan and sophomore midfielder Julia Morales.
“The team looked at me like, ‘Coach, you’re right.’”
So, while the Titans fell to Walter Johnson 3-2 Thursday night on their home field to fall to 2-2-2 overall, they came away feeling much better about themselves and the direction of their season since they were able to hang with and push a talented Class 4A state title contender down to the wire.
Bowers even gave them the day off Friday as a reward for their effort.
“Tonight we showed we can play up to other people’s standards,” said Sheridan, who scored the first goal for the Titans off an assist from Connors and then helped set up their second one to give them a 2-1 lead near the midpoint of the first half.
The first four goals were scored within a 10-minute span, including one on a terrific shot by Tuscarora freshman midfielder Hailey Lane from near the top of the goal box into the top portion of the net.
Walter Johnson, with its speed, skill and experience, just proved to be a little too much for Tuscarora to handle.
Senior striker Caroline Williams scored the game-winning goal for the Wildcats on a fast-developing offensive sequence with 26:22 to play in the second half.
“We knew we had to come out and play with supreme effort,” Bowers said.
And he feels the Titans largely did that. It was a far cry from their first game of the season when they were routed 5-0 by Severna Park.
Tuscarora has also earned shutout victories over Frederick and Middletown and tied Walkersville and Chesapeake.
“They don’t believe in themselves like I believe in them,” Bowers said about his players. “I think tonight maybe they will start believing in themselves a little more. That [Walter Johnson] game shows me that, if we can compete with them, we can learn and compete with everyone we play.”
