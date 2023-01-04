MIDDLETOWN — As a freshman wrestler for Middletown High School on one of the biggest stages of his life last March, Alex DeVriendt passed one of the most demanding tests the sport has to offer.
After being pinned in the state semifinals, DeVriendt somehow shook off the bitter disappointment and kept the proper frame of mind to win two more matches, both by fall, to place third in Class 2A-1A at 113 pounds and cap a 37-4 season.
“You’ve just got to keep a good mindset and be ready for the next match,” DeVriendt said Wednesday night after helping Middletown pass its own test in a 48-24 home win over Brunswick.
In the moments after being pinned by C. Milton Wright’s Demetrious Gourgoulianis in 5:03 in a 2A-1A semifinal at 113, DeVriendt said he kept to himself in order to manage the disappointment and maintain the proper focus for what was ahead.
In the consolation semifinals, he pinned North East’s Mason Boyd in 48 seconds, then pinned Liberty’s Dylan Ohler in 4:14 to finish third.
The other semifinal loser in DeVriendt’s bracket, Sparrows Point’s Tyler Maynor, lost his very next match in the consolation round.
“It was pretty exciting [to place third] as a freshman,” said DeVriendt, who also won county and regional titles in resounding fashion. “Overall, I was pretty happy with that.”
As he takes aim at the state title at 126 this season, DeVriendt faces another significant challenge in wrestling opponents who are considerably bigger and stronger.
He said he has been working to expand his move set, utilizing more tilts from the top position, and working harder to get out from the bottom position, which he admits is his weakest position on the mat.
“He is putting in the work in the room,” Middletown coach Chad Strube said. “He’s always wrestling hard. He’s always giving me that effort. He’s always giving me 100 percent, been very good.”
On Wednesday, DeVriendt wrestled up at 132 and made short work of his opponent, Brunswick’s Nate Markham, by pinning him in 1 minute, 9 seconds.
It was the second bout of the night and gave the Knights the lead for good.
Middletown knew it faced a formidable challenge in Brunswick.
The Railroaders just placed second at the Francis Scott Key tournament, crowning three champions, Seth Crawford (106), Evan Mullen (113) and Morgon Corwine (152), in the process.
Yet the Knights still won nine of the 14 bouts overall, including seven by pin.
“Middletown is just a hell of a team,” Brunswick coach Scott Tilles said. “It was a battle.”
Brunswick got victories from Alex Frye (126), Corwine (152), Mark Cooke (170), who plays junior varsity basketball in addition to wrestling, Mullen (106) and Crawford (113).
Tilles feels his team has a chance to make some noise this season, and it could be even better next season when it gets an expected influx of talent from the youth wrestling circuit.
“We have a really good room right now,” he said. “And next year, we are going to have a whole bunch of kids who are really, really good.”
Middletown 48, Brunswick 24
126 — Frye (B) dec. J. Bowers, 8-3; 132 — DeVriendt (M) pinned Markham, 1:09; 138 — Stottlemyer (M) pinned Martinez, 1:31; 145 — P. Hollis (M) pinned Haste, 3:01; 152 — Corwine (B) dec. Graham, 11-5; 160 — Camarote (M) dec. Runkles, 5-1; 170 — Cooke (B) pinned B. Bowers, 2:30; 182 — Wilson (M) pinned Utterback, :12; 195 — Hoy (M) pinned Charles, :37; 220 — Hofgesang (M) pinned Curry, :49; 285 — Carpenter (M) dec. Riggleman, 2-0; 106 — Mullen (B) pined Cioffi, 3:36; 113 — Crawford (B) pinned Kishimoto, :51; 120 — N. Hollis (M) pinned O’Connor, 3:37.
