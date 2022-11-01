Oakdale plays a pretty suffocating brand of soccer on the girls side.
The Bears put a lot of pressure on the opposing goal. They hardly allow any on their own.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
Oakdale plays a pretty suffocating brand of soccer on the girls side.
The Bears put a lot of pressure on the opposing goal. They hardly allow any on their own.
And, even as the stakes rise in the playoffs and the opponents get better, the script hasn’t changed all that much yet.
“They work well as a group. They connect and move the ball around and are organized,” Linganore coach Mike Heller said after his team became the latest in a long string to suffer a shutout loss (2-0) to Oakdale in Tuesday night’s Class 3A West Region I championship game.
The Bears (14-0-3) advanced to the state quarterfinals for the second straight season with another region championship on the strength of their 13th consecutive shutout.
They now have 15 shutouts this season, which matches the Frederick County Public Schools record set by the Class 4A runner-up Urbana girls in 2017.
Oakdale will host a state quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. Friday against a to-be-determined opponent. The MPSSAA reseeds all eight of the regional champions heading into the quarterfinals.
Last season, the Bears hosted Magruder in a state quarterfinal and earned a 4-1 win. They could see the Colonels again on Friday.
“It’s something special to play these playoff games on your home field,” Oakdale coach Annie Schwarzenberg said. “It’s a better crowd. You get better support. [The players] love all of that.”
Oakdale has been extremely difficult for anyone to handle this season.
The Bears take advantage of their size and athleticism to great effect, playing a physical brand of soccer. They keep pressure on their opponents all over the field virtually from start to finish.
“We try to make it as simple as possible. Press the ball and we want to go forward,” Schwarzenberg said.
On Tuesday, they scored both of their goals within a five-minute span of the first half, taking advantage of a breakdown by the Linganore defense and then making a timely pass.
The goal scorers were seniors forwards Gwen Ladd, who capitalized on the Linganore breakdown, and Sam Gregorio, who found some open space and knocked her shot in from 6 yards away off a pass from freshman Brooke Clagett.
“Our team also looks for open space,” Gregorio said. “That’s why we have so many slot goals. Because we just don’t run into defenders.”
The Bears do it all with a great amount of joy. They claim they don’t get nervous before games. They are just excited for the chance to play together again.
“They can do it all at a high level with a lot of speed,” Heller said. “They are a top-class team. My hat’s off to them.”
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
With Mount St. Mary's set to begin its first season of men's basketball in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, coach Dan Engelstad is this week's guest on the Final Score podcast.
After collecting a string of individual honors in his first season as the starting quarterback at the University of Albany, Middletown High graduate Reese Poffenbarger is this week's guest on The Final Score podcast.
Subscribe via Apple Podcasts and Google Play.
Follow local sports from your inbox with News-Post newsletters.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.