ANNAPOLIS -- After falling a little short in Saturday's state final, Oakdale could have felt sorry for itself.
The Bears could have bemoaned their bad luck with some key injuries, and they could have wondered over and over again why they couldn't pick up a yard here and a yard there when they needed them the most.
But that's not really how this particular Oakdale football team has responded to adversity all season. Every time these Bears got knocked down, they began searching for answers and ways to prevent it from happening again. It's the very trait that brought them this far in the first place.
So, although they were bummed to lose to Damascus 21-14 in Saturday's Class 3A championship at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, the Bears managed to quickly pivot and begin pondering how the experience might help them next season when nearly all of their key players return.
"I really think this experience, as hard as it's going to be today, next year this is going to pay dividends," Stein said.
For starters, the Bears (11-3) learned that they have to strike early when they have a chance to take the lead.
They marched right down to the Damascus 1-yard line on the opening possession, thanks in large part to a 52-yard run up the middle by dynamic junior quarterback Evan Austin.
But, facing a fourth-and-goal from the 1, they couldn't punch it in on a QB sneak by Austin.
And Damascus (12-1) completed the dramatic early momentum swing by promptly marching 99 yards in five plays and scoring on a 31-yard run by its brute of a senior running back, Dillon Dunathan.
"When you play a good team like that, you've got to come out scoring in the first half. We couldn't punch it in," Austin said.
This, more or less, was a microcosm of the entire game.
When Oakdale needed a yard, it struggled to get it. The Bears were also stopped on a fourth-and-1 quarterback sneak early in the fourth quarter on a drive that began with some promise at the Damascus 45.
By contrast, the Swarmin' Hornets were gashing the Bears' defense pretty much every time they tried a QB sneak, including one that went right up the gut for 17 yards.
Damascus quarterback Thomas McDarby picked up 57 yards on 10 quarterback sneaks.
After the game, McDarby said the Hornets had run 10 sneaks "at most" all season coming into the game.
There was probably a good reason why they were inclined to try so many.
Oakdale's best interior lineman on both sides of the ball, senior Josh Crummitt, was not able to play after dislocating his knee cap in last week's state semifinal victory over St. Charles.
Crummitt was no longer moving around with crutches Saturday, but the injury forced him to watch the game in sweat clothes.
"Once they saw he was out, I think they went after where he would have been," Stein said of the Hornets. "They knew we were a man down there. That was tough for us. Injuries happen. They are a part of the game, and you have to find a way to overcome them."
All in all, Stein said the defense played decently and did what it needed to do, considering the circumstances.
"If you told me before the game we held them to 21 points, I would have told you we won, to be honest with you," he said.
But the Bears did not do enough offensively, particularly early in the game, to give themselves a true chance.
They did score a pair of touchdowns in the final 14 minutes to make it interesting, as Austin hooked up with his two big targets, Dom Nichols and Hunter Thompson, for scoring passes.
But they were not enough to get Oakdale over the hump.
"That's on me," Stein said. "I didn't call the right stuff [early in the game] down inside the 10."
Damascus did what it does best, which is run the ball behind its big and powerful offensive line, to win its 12th state title and pull even with Seneca Valley and Dunbar for the most in Maryland high school football.
The Hornets finished with 338 rushing yards on 55 attempts, as Dunathan had 228 and two touchdowns on 27 carries. They only attempted one pass, and it went for a 27-yard touchdown from McDarby to Dominic Hess.
On the other hand, Oakdale had 208 total yards on 44 plays.
Austin rushed for 113 on 20 attempts and also passed for 85 yards on 16 completions.
The Bears were making their second appearance in a state final after winning the Class 2A championship in 2018.
"We are going to learn from it, and we are going to be back next year," Austin said after this loss.
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
(1) comment
A great season Oakdale, you’ll be back!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.