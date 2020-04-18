One call from an enthusiastic Bill Miskell confirmed that I had made the right decision earlier this week.
Wanting to contribute a column to parallel the one written by my colleague, John Cannon, on the best play I’ve ever seen at a high school sporting event, I struggled to pin one down.
Understand: It’s been a long time since I’ve been out on the beat. And my memory isn’t what it should be, thanks to this quarantine haze in which every day seems to blend into the next. So I decided to turn the question over to a group of about 20 well-known local coaches.
I gave them the option of emailing or calling me to reminisce about their golden nugget: the best play they’ve ever seen as a player, coach, official or spectator.
Seven responded. Some even texted me videos of the plays as proof. In the midst of this, while I was sleeping through, er, participating in our latest News-Post Microsoft Teams meeting on Monday, my phone thankfully rang.
The always-charismatic Miskell was on the other end, rarin’ to talk about his entry into this listicle I hoped to produce.
As the Thomas Johnson girls coach and former longtime basketball official waxed on, he had me wishing we were sitting at a bar, clinking Coronas.
Alas, that’s impossible right now due to the other corona. But, minus the suds, we’ll start these distant replay segments — which I’ll split into two parts — with his.
BILL MISKELL
Forty-one years later, Miskell remains incredulous. On March 12, 1979, the Middletown Knights boys basketball team piloted by Miskell, its point guard, could damn-near taste the Class C state championship at Cole Field House as they were embroiled against undefeated Valley High.
Tension mounted as the game wore on in the notoriously sweaty arena, which was full of citizens from the two communities represented on the court.
“Both towns, you could’ve robbed the heck out of them,” Miskell said, “because not a person was around.”
Dealing with a Valley High opponent that had been playing stall ball (there was no shot-clock back then), the Knights had managed to knot the score at 51 with 1 minute, 12 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Valley then held the ball and called two timeouts, the last of which came with about 12 seconds to go.
When action resumed, Valley star Dave Hobel took off for the hoop. On a screen, Mark Mullican switched with Miskell to defend Hobel, who dribbled in and tossed up a wild, 12-foot prayer — a shot that Miskell swears caromed off the very top of the backboard.
Said Miskell, “Ball hits on the glass, the whistle blows, the ball drops like it ran out of air, straight down — and goes through the basket.”
With all parties stunned by this circus shot, the game still hung in the balance because, for a fleeting moment, the call had not been made: Block or charge?
Well, Miskell said, “We think we’re going down the other end to shoot a one-and-one to win it.”
The official signaled otherwise. With 3 seconds on the clock and Hobel headed to the line, Middletown’s hopes were dashed.
“We were just in disbelief,” Miskell said. “Whichever way the call went, we just couldn’t believe the ball went in. ... The realization was, no matter what happens, you’re not going to win that ballgame.”
“What can you say when he hits a shot like that,” Middletown coach Ron Engle said in the News-Post’s game story.
With no 3-point line back then, and with a deadeye foul shooter on the line ...
“He stepped up there, he was money,” Miskell said of Hobel’s ensuing dagger of a free-throw.
Middletown, which was oh-so-close that day, is still searching for its first boys hoops state title.
As only he could, Miskell was more than happy to relay his tragic memories of the one that got away. Decades have passed, and now he can laugh about it — while also describing Hobel’s shot with a hilarious phrase that I deemed just barely unfit to print.
But his selection shows how a play can come this close to not being a play at all — depending on how it’s viewed by the one wearing the whistle.
A.J. STUART
The game seemed endless, going on and on through regulation and nearly two full overtime periods, all played “super high-energy, super fast-paced.” That’s according to A.J. Stuart — whose Urbana field hockey team was trying to expel nemesis Westminster in the Class 3A West regional final on Nov. 1, 2017.
“We had never beaten them in the playoffs,” Stuart said of a powerhouse Owls program (they own 10 state titles) that had knocked her Hawks out of the playoffs in four of the previous eight seasons.
This result, though, was far from determined — even if there were only about 3 minutes left in the second overtime when the Owls had a free hit near their cage after a timeout.
That’s when freshman Maggie Goodwin brazenly stepped into the spotlight.
Goodwin darted in to steal the initial pass. She controlled the ball and produced a magical shot — a reverse sweep — which she basically took with her back to the goalie. She never even really seemed to turn and look at the cage.
At least that’s what it looks like in the video Stuart texted to me.
“It was an unbelievable thing for a freshman to do,” Stuart said. “It wasn’t just a little piddly goal. She pulled the ball one way and shot the ball the other way.”
Lost in the afterglow is the fact that Goodwin had been dealing with cramps during the marathon high-stakes contest. Stuart had taken her out a few times to hydrate. “You could see the pain in her face,” Stuart said.
Even so, she delivered ultimate relief as the Hawks finally ousted Westminster, once and for all.
MIKE FRANKLIN
Most folks in Frederick County know Mike Franklin as Catoctin High’s longtime baseball coach and one of the more influential figures on the county sports scene.
But in the late 1980s, he was a linebacker on Linganore’s football team. And when he responded to my request for a “best play” submission, here’s what he wrote:
“Let me preface this with all due respect to everyone else giving an opinion: there is only one greatest play in Frederick County history, and I’m proud to say that I was a part of it. The rest are silver-medal considerations.”
That’s big talk. But after reading the rest of his email, he might not be wrong.
On Nov. 25, 1989, Linganore faced DuVal — the undefeated defending Class 3A champ and a team, per Franklin, full of Division I football talent — for a spot in the state final.
To set the scene for the epic play, a paragraph from the News-Post’s game story:
“Linganore was faced with an almost impossible scenario: Fourth down and 12 at the DuVal 17-yard line. No timeouts, 30 seconds on the clock and losing 14-9.”
What better time for coach Dave Carruthers to dial up a play the Lancers had never used?
Take it away, Franklin.
“We decided to run a hook and ladder. Our wide receiver, Mike Arneson ran a 12-yard curl route. The Duval team was so fast, they converged on him and had him dead to rights as soon as his feet would land. Mike caught [a pass from quarterback Jeremy Hebb] and pitched the ball before his feet ever hit the ground, leaving our running back, Mike Ellis, a 60-yard streak to the end-zone for the win.”
In the game story, Arneson said it was the perfect call because it made the Tigers’ speed their “worst enemy.” Once Ellis — who was credited by Hebb with suggesting the play — took the lateral, he was free and clear.
Carruthers called it “beautiful.”
Hard to argue — with Carruthers’ adjective or with Franklin’s hyperbole regarding this incredible play.
The next week, Linganore beat Magruder for its first state title.
Part II of this series will appear later. Follow Joshua R. Smith on Twitter: @JoshuaR_Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.