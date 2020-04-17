Thanks to rain, the Oakdale football team’s Class 2A West semifinals game against host Liberty on November 9, 2018 was moved to Marriotts Ridge, which had an artificial turf field.
Heading to that event on a dreary Friday night, I thought about my last visit to the Howard County school in 2017, when I covered a four-hour, 12-inning baseball playoff game between Middletown, which won, and Marriotts Ridge.
It still ranks among the best high school ballgames I’ve seen. And after my story on that thriller appeared online, a reader wrote this comment under it: “There were so many great plays it is hard to single any of them out.”
I totally agree. But it was a cinch singling out a play during my return trip to Marriotts Ridge. Bears quarterback Collin Schlee saw to that.
Against Liberty that night, Schlee, with a pair of helping hands from a teammate, pulled off the most amazing play I’ve seen while covering a sporting event.
By the fall of 2018, anyone who remotely paid attention to Oakdale football knew Schlee’s right arm was — and anyone who ever saw my weak throws in baseball, please try to ignore the irony — a cannon.
But in this playoff game against Liberty, Schlee gave us all an unforgettable reminder of his arm strength. Or to put it another way, his arm made a deep impression.
With just enough time left for one play in the second quarter, the Bears had the ball at their own 45. Trailing 14-10 as they did, most teams likely would’ve taken a knee, regrouped and waited until the second half to seize momentum.
But Oakdale planned to take a shot at the end zone. The Bears had practiced Hail Marys. With Schlee as their quarterback, why not?
“Obviously, we know how far the young man can throw a ball,” Bears coach Kurt Stein told me that night.
So as the final seconds of the first half ticked down, Schlee took a shotgun snap, dropped back and scrambled to his left. Meanwhile, his receivers sprinted toward the faraway goal line.
Schlee ran forward and released the ball. His pass sailed 66 yards in the air, and it had some zip on it.
Bears receiver Blake Baxter said, “I was surprised Collin chucked it that far.”
Me too. But if Schlee’s heave had resulted in an incompletion or interception, it wouldn’t have topped any of the diving catches, near-impossible baskets, spin moves or walk-offs I’ve been lucky enough to see.
His pass needed someone on the other end to seal the deal. Baxter was that someone. He made a jumping catch in the end zone after time had expired.
Officially, it was a 55-yard touchdown pass. In my story, I said the pass traveled 63 yards, but I was estimating. Caught up in the excitement as the play unfolded, I didn’t note precisely where the scrambling Schlee was when he released the ball or how deep in the end zone Baxter was when he grabbed it.
Bears coach Kurt Stein later said the pass went 66 yards in the air, and a video of the play seems to confirm that measurement.
At any rate, the jaw-dropping touchdown pass allowed Oakdale to take a 17-14 lead into halftime, all-but dashing the upset hopes of a solid Liberty team that had saddled the Bears with their first 14-point deficit that season.
“That completely turns the table,” Oakdale star linebacker Maurio Goings said that night. “We go into [halftime], and we’re like, ‘We just stole their souls.’”
In the second half, Oakdale dominated the rest of the night, rolling to a 38-14 win en route to capturing the Class 2A state crown.
After the game, Schlee said he had never completed a Hail Mary in a game.
It’s the only Hail Mary I’ve seen work in high school. And when it happened, I probably uttered the first name of Mary’s son under my breath in the press box, hopefully not loud enough to be picked up by the nearby radio station mic.
Knowing I’d be writing extensively about the play, I wracked my brain throughout the second half trying to come up with a catchy, insightful lead (the story’s opening paragraph) to sum it up. No luck.
But as I was wrapping up postgame interviews with Schlee and a couple of his teammates in the semi-dark Marriotts Ridge parking lot, a man approached Schlee and said, “Good game, Aaron Rodgers.”
That quote, comparing Schlee to the Green Bay quarterback known for completing Hail Marys, gave me just the opening paragraph I had been searching for.
I got to write about a stunning play, and a fine lead fell right into my lap.
Not sure what I did to deserve such luck that night. Maybe I need to cover more events at Marriotts Ridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.