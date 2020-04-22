Mitch Rubin is liberal with the soccer lingo. He’s the type to call it a pitch instead of a field, a side instead of a team. And he’ll get technical in an instant when talking about his players.
Rubin’s passion for soccer is evident in any conversation with him about the sport, which he has coached — among boys and girls — at various schools in Frederick County for the past 24 years.
So it was no surprise that his selection for the best play he’s ever seen included some fabulous nuance in an email to me.
The moment in question came on Nov. 6, 2001, when Rubin was coaching his Thomas Johnson boys in the Class 4A West regional final against South River. The game went to overtime in a scoreless tie, with the Patriots having held on by the skin of their teeth thanks to stellar defense.
With 4 minutes, 28 seconds left in overtime, TJ’s Lucas Dowiak brought the drama to a stunning conclusion. Rubin recalled Dowiak’s goal as being from 22 yards out.
And he recalled, specifically, that it was “a right-footed volley.”
And here’s why that was noteworthy.
“Lucas was a great left-sided, highly left-footed player who rarely shot the ball right-footed,” Rubin wrote of an All-State player who went on to a career at American University. “The importance of the match, timing of the goal and fact that of the 20-some odd goals Lucas scored in high school this may have been his only right-footed finish.”
It’s details like these that make it so fun to go back in time with veteran coaches.
Oh, there was one other good reason Dowiak’s shot “stuck” in Rubin’s memory.
“Amazingly, as the bus pulled out of South River’s parking lot,” Rubin said, “the ball was still stuck in the upper corner of the net, pinned against the back bar.”
RICK CONNER
Rick Conner has been heavily involved in some of the biggest, best high school football games in Maryland history as a coach at Urbana and Linganore. In addition, he watched his talented son, Clay, play basketball at Oakdale with Frederick County’s all-time leading scorer, Zach Thomas.
So Conner has a large catalogue of plays to consider when tasked with picking one as the best he’s ever seen.
But he was one of the first email responders, and his message to me was pretty definitive. It was accompanied by a video, sent via text.
When I hit play, I had trouble processing what unfolded. And not because of poor video quality from 2009.
Unfortunately, I never had the privilege of seeing Zach Zwinak play in person for Linganore. Sure, I read — and read and read — stories written by our staff about Zwinak during his Lancers career. But all that black print on white background hardly did justice to live action of this 230-pound wrecking ball fullback.
Conner’s video clip was a vivid illustration.
It came from Linganore’s Class 3A West region final against top-seeded Quince Orchard, with a crowd of nearly 10,000, per Conner. A week after rushing for 328 yards in a win over Damascus, Zwinak uncorked his encore as the Lancers were backed up on their 8-yard line with less than two minutes before halftime.
Zwinak took a handoff, cut to his left off a block and barrelled into the clear down the sideline. A defender caught up to him around the Quince Orchard 20-yard line, but Zwinak employed a stiff-arm, then shook off the foe’s shoelace tackle.
Another defender sprinted into the picture just as Zwinak went horizontal for the end zone. There was no stopping him.
Touchdown.
Linganore, the underdog, went on to a 19-0 win.
The Lancers soon completed their state-title run, led by Zwinak — whose highlight jaunt was part of a season in which he rushed for 2,012 yards and 25 touchdowns before going on to a fine career at Penn State.
“Zach was the brightest star,” Conner said of Zwinak’s 266-yard night against Quince Orchard. “He dominated the game.”
MIKE FROWNFELTER
Along with playing baseball and basketball at Frederick High before coaching baseball at Urbana for the past 15 years, Mike Frownfelter has been an avid fan of sports around Frederick County.
So, with countless games under his belt, he explained how he arrived at his answer to my question. This might not be the best play he’s ever seen, he said, but it’s the most memorable.
And that’s because of the pain it caused him. Pain that still resonates.
It came from a game on Feb. 7, 1997. Frownfelter and the other seniors on his Frederick boys basketball team were in position to exorcise a four-year demon by beating rival Thomas Johnson, an outstanding team paced by future Maryland star and NBA draft pick Terence Morris.
The Cadets were no slouch themselves. Plus, they were incredibly familiar with the Patriots, so they were never intimidated.
“We knew we could beat them, we grew up with those guys and used to play together in the summer and also on the playgrounds,” Frownfelter wrote in an email. “We all knew each other well. As seniors we never beat TJ, this was our last shot.”
And it was right there for them, as the Cadets led 62-55 with under 4 minutes left. When TJ trimmed the gap to two points, Frederick twice missed the front end of one-and-ones, hampering their chances at icing the win. After the second such miss, TJ got the ball to Morris at the top of the key, where the smooth forward drained a 3-pointer for a 63-62 lead with 49 seconds left.
It basically deflated the Cadets.
The future Class 3A state champ, TJ held on for the 68-65 win — but only after a three-quarters court shot at the buzzer by Frederick’s Emonte Hill “dropped halfway into the basket, then rocketed back out,” according to the News-Post game story.
Frownfelter said Morris’ 3-pointer and Hill’s miss are two plays he’ll never forget.
Even if he did, he could always grab his old scrapbook, flip to the clip and relive the details — which included Frederick’s coach, Tom Faska, admitting he cried for his seniors that day.
When Frownfelter sent me a photo of the story, I read it immediately. And it was hard not to feel his pain.
DAN McLANE
While Frownfelter mentioned Hill’s missed long shot, Dan McLane’s segment features a desperation heave that went in.
The Brunswick boys basketball coach for the past 16 years, McLane said he needed two days to decide on his pick for this project.
“Even going back to the stone age when I played,” he wrote to me, “I couldn’t come up with a better finish for one of our games than what happened on January 30th, 2015.”
McLane’s Railroaders were on the road against nemesis North Hagerstown, and things were proceeding as usual there: Brunswick trailed for most of the game against an opponent that was controlling the action. Even though the Roaders battled back to tie it at 52, one of their players mistakenly committed a foul near midcourt, and the Hubs’ took a one-point lead from the line with 3.3 seconds left.
It was bleak for Brunswick.
McLane called timeout between free throws “to set up a prayer.”
Then, he said, “Well, I gotta tell you that Alec Lewis answered that prayer.”
Lewis grabbed the rebound of the ensuing missed foul shot, took a couple of quick dribbles then launched a 60-footer from the right side that banked in at the buzzer.
Final score: Brunswick 55, North Hagerstown 53.
“Needless to say, pandemonium ensues,” said McLane, who couldn’t resist sending me footage of the shot.
In it, Lewis gets consumed by delirious teammates, who tackled him en masse. And it was hard not to feel their joy.
“Moments like that are what keeps so many of us doing this for so long,” McLane said, adding a perfect tag to his email and this series.
“Priceless.”
