WESTMINSTER — Whatever the Oakdale football team has asked of him this season, senior Rory Blanchard has obliged.
When asked to take over the starting running back spot after a serious injury to junior Daniel Joseph, Blanchard has filled in more than capably.
Asked to run a hook-and-ladder Friday night in a Class 3A quarterfinal on the road, Blanchard took off down the sideline and scored a touchdown.
Asked to help win the field-position battle on special teams with his kickoffs, Blanchard pinned Westminster inside of its 10-yard-line more than once.
"He's kind of a jack-of-all-trades, that guy," Oakdale coach Kurt Stein said of Blanchard following the Bears' 33-14 victory over Westminster that sent them into a home state semifinal next week against St. Charles. "You know what I mean, a little punting, a little kicking, a little tailback, you know, he does a little bit of everything."
Blanchard was part of a big second half for Oakdale (10-2), as the Bears controlled the ball with their offensive line and tight ends on a damp, snow-covered field and punched it into the end zone on their first three possessions after halftime.
"It felt [freaking] great. That was amazing," said Blanchard, who finished with 129 yards on 17 carries.
He scored a pair of touchdowns, as well, on the 36-yard hook-and-ladder on the third play from scrimmage -- after Westminster fumbled away the opening kickoff -- and a 59-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter.
"I told him we were going to need him to run hard between the tackles on this wet surface," Stein said. "You know, that's what he did. He went in there and pushed the pile. He did a great job. You give it to your seniors at this time of year, right?"
Following Blanchard's long touchdown romp down his team's sideline with 3 minutes, 5 seconds to play in the second quarter, Westminster marched 82 yards in 13 plays down to the Bears' 8-yard-line.
But the Owls (10-2) missed a 26-yard field goal as time expired, which allowed Oakdale to take a 12-7 lead into halftime.
On that crucial defensive stop, Stein said, "I think it gave us some momentum going into halftime a little bit. You know, it was a tight first half."
But the stop set the Bears up to control the second half, and that's just what they did.
Their first drive of the second half covered 73 yards on nine plays that took nearly five minutes off the third-quarter clock.
It was capped by a 15-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Evan Austin to a wide-open senior tight end, Dom Nichols.
Following an intentionally squibbed kickoff by Blanchard that the Owls mishandled, pinning them inside their 10, Oakdale needed five plays to score from the Westminster 26 — after a short punt out of the end zone — as Austin scored on a 4-yard quarterback keeper.
Suddenly, the lead was 26-7 with 2:15 left in the third quarter, and the game was starting to feel out of reach for the Owls.
"We knew we were the better team," said Austin, who rushed for 148 yards and two touchdowns, including a 43-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter, and passed for 57 yards and a score. "We weren't really converting in the first half, but we came out and just killed them in the second half."
By way of St. Charles' 22-6 upset of top-seeded Atholton in another 3A quarterfinal, Oakdale will host the Spartans (9-3) next week in a state semifinals.
It's the Bears' first appearance in the state semis since their 2A championship season in 2018.
"There's nothing better than hosting on Thanksgiving when all of the alumni can come," Stein said. "There's nothing better than that in the world."
