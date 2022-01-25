BRUNSWICK — Trailing by 10 late in the third quarter Tuesday night, the Brunswick High girls basketball team switched from a man-to-man to a 3-2 zone defense.
Railroaders coach Cindy Wilhelm has been stressing the importance of playing good defense all season, and what transpired over the next nine minutes could be held up as a perfect example as to why.
“Defense for us is the key,” Wilhelm said after Brunswick rallied for a 49-43 victory over Walkersville, a team that had beaten the Railroaders in overtime earlier in the season.
It marked the third consecutive victory for the Railroaders (5-7) following wins over Smithsburg and Maryland School for the Deaf and their first of the season that they weren’t necessarily expected to win, according to Wilhelm.
“We are not going to overpower everyone. We are not a big team,” she said. “We have to grind it out. That’s why we’ve got to be smart and take care of the ball. Defense for us is the key, and what [the players] are understanding is our offense comes from our defense.”
The late defensive switch against Walkersville (5-7) worked like a charm, as the Lions managed to score just six points in the fourth quarter. Some of the open looks they had earlier in the game were now being contested, while some other shots simply didn’t fall.
Senior Gracey Bowers, who made four 3-pointers in the game on her way to a 14-point performance for Walkersville, had an attempt from behind the arc pop out midway through the fourth quarter after it appeared to be halfway through the hoop.
With the Lions flailing on offense, Brunswick was able to carve its way back into the game.
The Railroaders used a 22-4 run over the final 10 minutes to flip the game in their favor.
“I think we all know, if we play really good defense, it makes our offense work,” said junior guard Cassidy Rhodes, who drained four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 19 points for Brunswick. “We made an adjustment with the zone, and it was a really good adjustment. If we play good defense, it goes into our offense.”
Junior Ryley Backer scored 10 points, and senior Abigail Bolingbroke added nine for Brunswick.
Rhodes said the mood in the locker room afterward was upbeat and celebratory, which contrasted sharply to the sullen mood that permeated it when the Railroaders were trying to snap out of a lengthy losing streak.
The three-game winning streak is “something we really needed,” she said.
Walkersville, meanwhile, has had trouble closing out games this season. The Lions let a six-point lead slip away in the late stages of an earlier loss to Middletown.
Lions coach Troy Bolyard felt his team started rushing too much on the offensive end in the fourth quarter. Coupled with Brunswick’s defensive switch, it knocked the team completely out of rhythm.
“They out-toughed us, and they out-rebounded us,” he said. “Then, they took advantage of some things that were pretty close to the basket. That’s all.”
