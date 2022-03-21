Walkersville baseball has a saying when it gets runners in scoring position: Do the job.
In the Lions’ opener at Gov. Thomas Johnson, that task fell to Brandon Buschman in the game’s biggest spot. Tied with two outs and the bases loaded in the top of the ninth inning, Buschman worked a 2-2 count and unloaded on a fastball, sending the blast to right-center field.
Patriots center fielder AJ Allen raced to snag the ball and dove, but it fell out of his reach. Two runs scored, which proved to be the decisive margin in Walkersville’s 6-4 extra innings win over TJ on Monday.
The winning knock earned Buschman the aptly named “Do the job” chain, a pink piece of neckwear adorned with a Walkersville-stylized “W.”
“We have a thing that we do in practice, it’s called ‘do the job,’ with runners on second or third, we’re just trying to get that runner to score,” said Walkersville assistant coach Calvin Lewis, who was filling in for head coach Mike Minch. “[The players] came up with this as some way to motivate them.”
The chain is given to the player who successfully drives in those runs, part of an ethos instilled by Minch that preaches taking advantage of every opportunity.
Though Buschman sported the chain at the end of the night, he wasn’t the only Walkersville player to do his job.
Scenes from Walkersville vs. Thomas Johnson baseball at Thomas Johnson High School on Monday. The Lions defeated the Patriots 6-4.
Katina Zentz
With the game knotted at 1-1 in the fifth, center fielder Logan Cornish came up to bat with the bases loaded and one out. He turned on the first pitch he saw, blasting it to right-center for a bases-clearing, three-run double that gave the Lions a 4-1 lead.
But the Patriots rallied late against Cornish, who relieved starter Adam Dellamura in the sixth.
Down to their final three outs, TJ (0-1) put runners on the corners with one out for third baseman Ben Pearch, who boomed a double to drive both home and cut the deficit to one. After a wild pitch advanced him to third, Pearch scored the tying run on a Ty Allen sacrifice fly.
The Patriots nearly won the game in the bottom of the eighth, loading the bases with two outs for senior right fielder Jay Parente. He turned on a 2-2 pitch, but Cornish — who returned to center field — tracked it down to keep his team alive.
“It’s not over until it’s over. We’re not going to just stop playing because they came back,” said Buschman, who went 2-for-5. “We’re going to play as if it’s the first inning.”
Walkersville (1-0) did so, loading the bases with two outs as TJ reliever Jacob Hnath began to falter. The moment came down to the senior Buschman, one of many on an experienced Lions club who has been in this situation before.
So, he had a job to do. And he did it.
“We have a lot of great guys on this team, a lot of fight,” Lewis said. “They’re coming out and just battling until the end.”
NOTES: Walkersville’s Diego Flores earned the win in relief, allowing no runs with four strikeouts over two innings. ... Adam Dellamura started and pitched 5 1-3 innings, giving up one earned run on three hits with nine strikeouts and five walks. ... Cornish went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs. ... TJ’s Jacob Hnath took the loss, going five innings and allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits with six strikeouts and two walks. ... The Patriots’ Danny Orr reached base four times with two hits and two walks.
