Linganore boys basketball retained possession halfway through the fourth quarter following an Oakdale technical foul, which let the Lancers shoot the tying free throw. Linganore had built momentum to this point with stifling defense erasing an eight-point halftime deficit, and it was now time for the offense to go to work.
The Lancers set up for a 3-pointer, but that didn’t fall. They secured the rebound, and the ball ended up in AJ Vollmer’s hands. The senior ran to about 10 feet from the hoop and hit a go-ahead floater.
On the ensuing possession at the other end, Linganore kept up its defensive intensity, forcing a pair of errant 3-point attempts by the Bears. Those turned into fastbreak points for the Lancers, who used that decisive 8-1 run to complete a comeback 53-45 home win Friday night.
“In the first half, they were the aggressors, and we were on our heels a little bit,” Linganore coach Tim Abercrombie said. “At halftime, we were confident a couple of our little guards could pressure the ball on the wings. We got up on them a little more. We kind of got bullied in the first half, picked up the intensity and flipped the script on them in the second half.”
Much of that change came from sophomore guard Brandon Donaldson, who broke out in his fourth varsity game.
His pressure forced a pair of turnovers early in the third quarter that led to points, kickstarting the Lancers’ run. Then, he got to the hoop on two consecutive possessions, finishing both times and converting an and-one in the process to cut Oakdale’s lead to one.
“I just knew that I could play good, so I believed in myself. I played with confidence and gave it my all,” Donaldson said.
At that point, Linganore (3-1) felt it was only a matter of time before they took the lead.
That happened on the first possession of the fourth quarter, as Donaldson found a cutting Vollmer for a reverse layup. Then, Donaldson drew three fouls with his drives to the basket, hitting all six of his free throws to put the game away.
He finished with 15 points and shot 9-of-11 from the line, taking charge at point guard for the first time.
“That was the game of his career so far,” Abercrombie said. “He looked like he was in control, he slowed the game down. Basketball is such a momentum sport. He got a couple steals, a couple free throws, and it looked like everything was going in. He was confident.”
It boosted the rest of the Lancers, who were more aggressive against the Bears in the second half. Their first 11 points of the third quarter came off turnovers, and they got into the bonus with just under two minutes to play in that period, ultimately thriving off 15-for-21 shooting as a team from the line.
Vollmer led Linganore with 19 points and, unusually for him, did his damage in the paint.
“They were playing me really heavy tonight, so I couldn’t really find my shot, so I got to the rim a lot more,” he said.
Though Vollmer finished with a productive scoring output, he wasn’t getting much secondary help in the first half as Oakdale (1-2) clamped down.
The Bears, led by Will Rodriguez’s six steals, turned defense into offense at the end of the first quarter, using a 10-1 run to open up a nine-point lead. Rodriguez also had 10 points, as did Jordan Chaney. Dom Nichols led Oakdale with 11 points and 14 rebounds.
That advantage held steady in the high single digits for the rest of the half, a much better start for the Bears than its previous game when it fell behind by 18.
“I actually thought we took a step in the right direction today. I thought we played a great first half. I thought we came together as a team,” Bears coach Brandon Long said.
But that didn’t last, as Linganore turned up the defensive intensity and ran the game through Donaldson.
And when the Lancers drew a technical foul, they turned the free throws and ensuing possession into the start of the decisive run, sealing their comeback.
“I thought we did a poor job handling the pressure. There were times we threw it away, indecisive in terms of when to attack and what type of shot to take,” Long said of his team’s second half. “I just think Linganore could play in the moment, and the moment was a little too big for us at times.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.