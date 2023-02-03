On the court, Frederick High's David Dorsey is all jumpers and long arms and blocked shots and athleticism.
He is even capable of stepping out and making 3-pointers, which he did five times Friday night in a 55-44 home win over Linganore, and that makes him extremely difficult to defend as a 6-foot-4 junior forward who can also beat defenders off the dribble.
Off the court, Dorsey is humble and laid back and softspoken and a little more reserved than one might expect from a player of his stature. He everything a coach would want, says Frederick's Emonte Hill, but Dorsey is still very much growing into his leadership role as one of the best players in Frederick County.
"Part of his maturity and part of these guys understanding the next level is the communication piece," Hill said. "Good players don't just communicate. They command.
"Two commands," Hill said, referring to the number of Elwyne Wordlaw, the Cadets' outgoing leading scorer and 6-foot junior guard. "You know, some of our other guys who are good players are still learning that process."
Dorsey isn't just working at becoming a better leader. He's working to expand his game as much as possible because, in college, he's going to be asked to play much more like a guard or a stretch forward than the back-to-the-basket post player he often is for the Cadets.
"I shoot it a lot," Dorsey said. "I work on 3s a lot because that's what I am going to have to do at a higher level."
On Friday night, Dorsey was everything Frederick (18-0) needed him to be, as he finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds, four blocked shots and an assist. He connected on nine of his 13 shot attempts, including the five 3-pointers.
It was Dorsey who broke a scoring drought of roughly 10 minutes for the Cadets that allowed Linganore (9-9) to not only hang around but hold a 36-28 lead late in the third quarter.
The Lancers were a much better and much more competitive team than the one that lost to this same Frederick team at home by 35 points on Dec. 21.
"I just told them I was very proud of their effort for almost a full game," Linganore coach Tim Abercrombie said. "We had yet to put a full four quarters together. That was probably the closest we have been to putting a full four quarters together. Competing. Having guys keep their heads. We didn't let it get crazy. Definitely proud of them.
"And Frederick's really good. I mean, they are hard to beat for four quarters."
A layup by Frederick's Emonte Hill Jr. near the midpoint of the second quarter gave the Cadets a 28-13 lead.
But Linganore scored the next 23 points over nearly a 10-minute span that covered the rest of the first half and deep into the third quarter to take a six-point lead.
Senior guard AJ Vollmer led the charge for the Lancers, as he often does. He finished with 19 points, including three 3-pointers. He made one near the end of the first half from several steps behind the 3-point line.
Senior guard Chase Rokisky added 10 points for Linganore.
"A lot of confidence," Abercrombie said when asked what his team could take from the game. "You know, we had lost a couple in a row. Tonight was a big test in terms of how we were going to respond. We could have gone one way or the other, and I think we definitely answered the bell."
It seemed like a lid was on the basket for Frederick during its long drought. The Cadets were also plagued by unusual things like missed dunks and wide-open layups.
Dorsey got them back on track with a short basket with 2 minutes, 41 seconds to play in the third quarter, and Frederick closed the game on a 25-8 run from there to put the game away.
"Our defense allowed us to stay in the game," Hill said. "[Linganore was] getting buckets. But it wasn't on every possession. Our defense allowed us to hang around and gave us a chance in the second half."
