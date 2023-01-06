It’s difficult to take one’s eyes off Frederick High boys basketball’s David Dorsey.
At 6-foot-6, the senior forward often towers over every player on the floor. At the rim, he swats shots with ease, while he can fly through the air and slam thunderous dunks on the offensive end.
He did both multiple times Friday night in the Cadets’ 61-44 road win over rival Thomas Johnson in the intracity game.
In the fourth quarter, Dorsey spurred a game-sealing run by faking a 3-pointer and crashing to the hoop for the jam. Two defensive possessions later, he jumped and knocked away a Patriots shot underneath, quieting the standing-room-only home crowd and eliciting roars of approval from the plethora of Frederick High fans in attendance.
“What David does, you really can’t teach,” Cadets coach Emonte Hill Sr. said.
Dorsey registered seven blocks, an extremely high figure that sits right around his season average.
That type of rim protection is a luxury and can fire up Frederick (11-0) to start filling up the basket at the other end. Dorsey’s fourth-quarter block, plus a trio of others in the third quarter, gave the Cadets space to speed down the court in transition, catching TJ lagging behind the play.
And Dorsey knows his importance, locking in when he sees a man coming downhill.
“I don’t want them to score at the rim. That’s my mentality,” Dorsey said.
It helps the rest of Frederick’s defenders play more aggressive, trusting that their big man will make his stand down low.
“It’s so great. It lets us as guards pressure the ball more,” junior Elwyne Wordlaw said. We pressure the ball more, we cause turnovers, and we know if we do get beat, we’ve got the big man to go clean it up.”
Though Hill doesn’t want his team to over-rely on Dorsey’s swatting skills, he boosted the Cadets’ defense when it needed to lock down early Friday.
Frederick went more than 10 minutes without a field goal in the first half, but it never let the Patriots in front, forcing turnovers and bad looks along with Dorsey’s rim protection. And when it got going late in the second quarter, TJ (6-3) couldn’t quite keep up.
“They outshot us,” Patriots coach John Manley said. “Our shots weren’t falling, and then we’re getting to the line and just not knocking down free throws.”
TJ went 6-of-15 from the foul line.
Junior guard/forward Avree Harris led TJ with 10 points, while senior forward Sam Larbi and junior guard Connor Roddy each chipped in seven points.
It wasn’t nearly enough to stay with the Cadets, led by Wordlaw’s 18 points and Dorsey’s 12. They made seven 3-pointers as a team, led by a trio of treys from junior guard Ivan Quijada.
Junior forward Gavin Legge added eight points, while Wordlaw led his team with six rebounds and six assists. That helped a two-point lead late in the first half balloon to as much as 26 late in the game, before the Patriots cut it down.
Still, it resulted in a bit of revenge for Frederick, which fell three times to its rival last season.
“Last year, they sent us home crying. This year, they’re not doing that,” Dorsey said.
The senior was a big reason for that, much as he is in all of the Cadets’ contests.
Dorsey’s presence is notable, be it his size or his flashy plays in the paint. And when he gets going, so do his teammates.
“He’s going to get a dunk, everybody’s turnt up. And we play best when we’re turnt up,” Wordlaw said.
