MIDDLETOWN — Making good passes and hitting shots, Middletown’s girls basketball team built a large lead against South Carroll on Wednesday.
The Knights then did what most teams do when they get a sizable cushion.
“We ended up putting in our second string,” Middletown junior Kathryn DeGrange said. “So they were playing a long time.”
Middletown starters were eventually pressed back into duty on Wednesday, though. Not because the Knights squandered their lead, but because there was a second game to play.
A couple hours after rolling to a 56-25 win over South Carroll in the Ron Engle Classic, host Middletown was back on its home court again to face Herndon (Virginia) in the tournament finale.
While the Knights hung tight with the Hornets, only trailing by five heading into the fourth quarter, they ended up losing 50-39.
Middletown’s unique doubleheader — its first game started at 11 a.m., and the second one tipped off at 3 p.m. — was the result of changes made to the tournament schedule after some teams withdrew because of coronavirus precautions.
“Two games for high school, that was just different, I’ve never done that,” Middletown junior Riley Nelson said. “It was fun.”
Like her teammates and coach, Nelson was quick to point out that playing two games in one day, even with only a couple hours in between contests, played no role in the loss to Herndon.
“I play AAU basketball, so I’m used to playing multiple games in a day,” DeGrange said. “So it wasn’t really a shock to us.”
And AAU basketball teams don’t have the market cornered on such busy schedules.
“We have some lacrosse kids on our team that are used to playing multiple games,” Knights coach Kara Nelson said. “It should not have been a shock to us at all, it’s not something that we couldn’t have handled.”
A lack of energy didn’t appear to be a problem for Middletown. Looking to storm back in the final minutes, especially after Nelson hit a 3 to cut the Hornets’ lead to 48-39, the Knights turned up their defensive pressure and forced three straight Herndon turnovers.
But thanks to missed shots, including several open layups, the Knights couldn’t catch Herndon, which used 3-pointers from Tania Bushrod, Larae Lansdowne and Diarra Diagne and reliable free-throw shooting — 15 of 19 from the line — to help build a lead that swelled to 12 points.
“They hit a couple big 3s at the end, we missed a couple of point-blank layups,” Kara Nelson said. “It happens.”
Wednesday’s split left the Knights with a 5-3 record.
“I hate losing, but sometimes you have to lose in order to reassess and get back to where you are figuring things out again,” Kara Nelson said. “We’ll watch film, we’ll get better.”
Keep in mind, Middletown still relies on some players with relatively little varsity experience.
Middletown’s top two scorers against Herndon were Nelson (12 points, six rebounds, three steals, two assists) and DeGrange (eight points, nine rebounds). Both are juniors who didn’t have a full sophomore season because of the coronavirus pandemic. And as freshmen, they played on Middletown’s undefeated JV team before getting promoted to varsity, with Nelson moving up at the halfway point and DeGrange getting called up for the playoffs.
Senior forward Julia Harris had six rebounds and four steals for Middletown.
In the win over South Carroll, Kiley Coulby led the Knights with 12 points. Riley Nelson had 11 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Breonah Lawyer had eight points, four rebounds and three steals, and Rachel Lloyd had eight points.
