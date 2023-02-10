URBANA — Urbana's boys basketball team faced Walkersville for the first time on Friday, meaning the Hawks were the latest team forced to contend with the Lions' twin towers, Kenyon Johnson and Shey Awuwoloye.
With wide, solid frames, the 6-foot-6 Awuwoloye and 6-foot-3 Johnson both possess hard-to-defend post moves, rip rebounds out of the air at will and feast on putbacks.
To prevent them from continuing to do those things, the Hawks played zone defense for the first time all season. Then, they put multiple defenders on either big whenever they got the ball in the paint.
Despite these credible approaches, both Walkersville big men still enjoyed dominant nights. Johnson had a game-high 21 points and 10 rebounds, Awuwoloye had 15 points and 10 rebounds and the visiting Lions rolled to a 67-46 win.
Johnson and Awuwoloye aren't Walkersville's only weapons. For instance, swingman Shaden Hansen finished with 14 points, hitting a pair of nice reverse layups and a hard-driving layup while absorbing a foul that sent him sliding four or five feet on his back But with two dominant bigs, the Lions pose a unique challenge for most, if not all, teams in this area.
"They're completely different than anybody else we've seen all year," Hawks coach David Crawmer said. "Until you play them, you just don't understand the size and the physicality."
That physicality was on full display right away on Friday.
In the game's opening minutes, Awuwoloye scored on a putback and hook shot. A couple minutes later, Johnson muscled in a shot while getting fouled and hit the ensuing foul shot.
The Hawks, one of Frederick County's top teams, held their own early, only trailing 20-15 heading into the second quarter. But Awuwoloye scored 10 points in the second, when he hit two putbacks, a layup set up by Ryan Waltrup's lob pass and short turnaround jumper that prompted Awuwoloye to pump his fist after it fell.
Johnson's follow-up layup late in the quarter allowed the Lions (18-2, 11-0 CMC Spires) to take a commanding 38-20 lead into halftime.
"That's our game. Throw it inside," Walkersville coach Mike Mathis said. "I mean, we've got two of the top post players probably in the state, right?
"The guys, they can just go. They're solid around the rim, they're tough," he said. "Both of them have some quickness, both have good hands, and our guards do a great job of throwing them the ball."
Urbana had some success double- or triple-teaming Johnson and Awuwoloye in the third quarter, and the Hawks trimmed the Lions' lead to 39-29 with 3:45 left in the third.
But Johnson promptly hit a hook shot to start an 11-2 run that allowed the Lions take a comfortable lead they never relinquished. Hansen contributed five points to that run, taking advantage of the extra defensive attention given to his big men.
"Kenyon was having a great game and they started closing down, so it opened up for me," said Hansen, who also bolstered the defense by grabbing three steals.
On the other end of the floor, Walkersville had Zion Ntemi take the lead in trying to contain swingman RJ Roche, Urbana's top scorer. Roche was forced to work hard for all of his 12 points, with eight of them coming on free throws.
"Zion's such a good on-ball defender. We can trust him to guard anybody, so he did a really nice job tonight," Mathis said. "And honestly, it was a team effort because we were switching everything tonight, and our bigs did a good job of staying in front of their guys."
"We came in with the mentality to stick with what we've been doing the past couple of games," Johnson said. "We've been on a roll defensively, so we tried to keep that same energy."
Urbana (13-6, 8-5 CMC Spires) was led by recent Hood College commit Jude Huseby, who often drove hard to the hoop and finished with 13 points, including 11 after hurting his left ankle near the end of the second quarter. Freshman Aaron Shoffner had 11 points.
Jarian Batty had three assists for Walkersville.
Walkersville won the JV game 49-39.
NOTES — The Urbana volleyball team's banner for winning the 2022 Class 4A state title was unveiled during a ceremony at halftime.
