BRUNSWICK — Middletown senior catcher Morgan Gross hit a grand slam in the first inning of the Knights’ 20-0 win over host Brunswick on Monday.
When the ball left her bat, it seemed to have the distance. The only problem was, it was heading dangerously close to the left-field foul pole.
“I thought it was foul at first,” Gross said. “I was walking, and I’m like, ‘Oh, I guess it went over,’ so then I started to run.”
She headed home in more ways than one in this game.
The game was held at the place where Gross’ high school softball career started. She played her freshman and sophomore seasons at Brunswick before transferring to Middletown.
“I know every one of them,” she said of Railroaders players. “I love them all.”
Gross is now entrenched at Middletown. Granted, her role has recently changed. After serving as an outfielder last season (as well as her time at Brunswick), Gross moved behind the plate to fill the void left when standout catcher Kayla Carr graduated.
Gross has been a catcher with her travel team, Rise Up, so the adjustment wasn’t difficult.
Like many Knights, she’s been looking to get her bat going a little bit more during the early stage of the season. After hitting a couple homers last year, Monday’s shot was her first of the regular season.
“I hit every day and I go to hitting lessons a lot, so I’m hoping that this keeps going because I was in a slump for a little bit,” Gross said. “So hopefully these hits and that home run will boost my confidence and I’ll keep going.”
She finished with six RBIs, knocking her final one in with a sac fly to center. She also caught Middletown starter Channing Lowe’s abbreviated one-hitter. Working all five innings, Lowe struck out five.
“I love Charlie’s pitching,” said Gross, using Lowe’s nickname. “Her rise ball is amazing.”
Middletown coach Charley Toms had no complaints about the sophomore’s outing. What about her nickname?
“I jokingly told ‘em today, I said I’m going to have to cut her next year because I get too confused,” he said.
Middletown (2-4) is still feeling its way around the early stages of the season after losing standouts like Carr and fellow all-county first-teamer Ashlynn Routzahn.
Lowe is one of four Knights pitchers. Another is Towson University commit Taylor Broadbent, who has been playing shortstop while she deals with an injury. Toms said she could pitch this week.
“She’s working her way back,” he said.
Starting at shortstop on Monday, Broadbent lined a solo homer over the left-center fence in the first inning. She had two hits and three RBIs.
Lowe and Hayden Moxley both had two hits with a double. Camille Jones and Reese Vierling both doubled.
“We got off to a slow start, but I think every game last week, we got better,” Toms said. “Friday against Urbana I thought was our best game last week.
“We didn’t hit well, but defensively we made a whole lot less mistakes,” he said. “We were a lot crisper, and that’s the progress you have to do in March and early April if you’re going to survive May.”
Alexis Amoranto had Brunswick’s lone hit, a single to left-center in the second.
Brunswick has been dealing with a slew of injuries.
“Half of our varsity team is out because of injuries. Most of the team that was on the field today were junior varsity players,” Railroaders coach Tony Russo said. “So what we’re trying to do is give them all an opportunity to get some game time, get some reps and just get them a little bit better each time we’re out here on the field.”
