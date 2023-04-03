Middletown Brunswick Softball
Middletown players surround home plate as Morgan Gross (11) cheers after hitting a grand slam in the first inning Monday against Brunswick at Brunswick High School. The Knights defeated the Railroaders 20-0.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

BRUNSWICK — Middletown senior catcher Morgan Gross hit a grand slam in the first inning of the Knights’ 20-0 win over host Brunswick on Monday.

When the ball left her bat, it seemed to have the distance. The only problem was, it was heading dangerously close to the left-field foul pole.

