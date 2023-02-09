After getting promoted from Brunswick’s junior varsity boys basketball team last season, then-freshman Jackson Dudley made his varsity debut against New Life on Feb. 10.
Understandably, playing against older players was a little nerve wracking. How did he do?
“I think I scored a couple points,” he said. “But not too good.”
Dudley fared a lot better on Thursday, when he faced the Rams again nearly a year to the day after that humble beginning of his varsity career.
Hitting 3s and scoring on strong drives, the sophomore guard had a team-high 15 points along with three assists to help the visiting Railroaders beat New Life 53-42.
Coming off close losses to Middletown and Boonsboro, Brunswick (9-10) knocked off a New Life team that appeared to be in prime position to get its sixth straight win after taking a 29-25 lead into halftime.
But the Railroaders took command in the third quarter, staging an 18-2 run that put them up 43-33. They never led by less than eight the rest of the night.
Brunswick’s hounding defense and New Life’s shooting woes were factors in the pivotal run. But clutch buckets from Dudley and fellow sophomore Ethan Houck also loomed large for the Railroaders.
Dudley started things off, hitting a 3-pointer that narrowed New Life’s lead to 31-28. Shortly after that shot, he scored on a hard-driving layup, and he concluded the game’s pivotal run by driving, coming to a jump stop and hitting another layup.
“I knew they would step out on me, since I already hit two 3s,” he said. “So, I started driving because I just got the edge on them, I was going to be a little bit quicker than them since they were kind of behind me already.”
Houck did his damage on fast breaks, including one the 6-foot-4 forward finished with a nice dunk.
“That was just great defense from the team,” Houck said. “We got out in transition, they found me, and I was wide open.”
Seconds later, Houck got another transition layup.
“We were just playing good D, manning up, getting rebounds and getting out in transition on the offensive end,” Houck said. “I think our defense was helping our offense.”
Houck finished with nine points, 11 rebounds and three assists. Like Dudley, he was a JV call-up last season, although his promotion didn’t come until the postseason.
While both players are still young, they’ve acquired enough seasoning to help them contribute alongside dependable veterans like senior Ethan Genos, who had 10 points and 14 rebounds on Thursday.
“I’ve seen their confidence grow, from the start of the season up to this point,” Brunswick coach Larry Brown said. “And they also have some leadership in them, some leadership ability. They’ve been starters.”
Defensively, Brunswick focused on containing threats like Jaleel Ambush, who scored 11 of his 13 points in the first half.
“We had to start doing some creative things, denying him the ball and just making him take really tough shots,” Brown said.
Brunswick also had to worry about New Life threats like Adrian Amaya (13 points) and Jack Socash (10 points).
“We had a couple of their guys start to get it going offensively,” Brown said. “So we tried to make some defensive adjustments and really just start to apply that pressure in the second half.”
Such efforts prevented Brunswick from dropping another tight game.
“Since we were coming off two close losses, it was a great step for us to just get momentum going again and boost our confidence,” Houck said.
New Life fell to 13-7, losing for the first time since last month. The Rams won four games last week, then beat Calvary Christian on Tuesday. They have one regular season game left. Coach Darrell Armstrong praised his team’s effort, but missed shots — layups as well as jumpers — took their toll.
“You get defeated when you don’t make shots,” the coach said. “And now you’ve got to put more effort on the defensive side of the ball.”
Also, there was no shot clock, so when Brunswick held a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter, it often patiently worked the ball around, striving for optimal shots and shaving some time off the clock.
