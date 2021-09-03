Dragging multiple Tuscarora defenders upfield on a 31-yard gain to open the season, Middletown running back Carson Smith quickly piled up the yardage.
Running straight up the middle, Smith found running lanes for cutbacks, surging toward the end zone, a spot he found early and often Friday night.
Set up by excellent field position early, Smith finished with four touchdowns in the first half to lead the visiting Knights to a 47-0 shutout over Tuscarora.
“We did a lot of things right, right off the bat,” Middletown coach Collin Delauter said. “We got lackadaisical with some things that shouldn’t happen, but we’ve got a long way to go, and I’m happy with tonight.”
Coming off a Frederick County championship in an abbreviated spring season, Smith set the tone for the latest iteration of the Knights that won the most recent 2A state championship.
“It feels great to be out here in the regular season, fans cheering, public address announcer going. I’m just embracing it,” said Smith, who had 128 yards on just nine carries.
While Smith, an avid fan of statistics, was pleased to hear of the final numbers, he also admitted there was room for improvement heading into next week and throughout the remainder of the season.
“That’s a start. Give me a full game and we’ll see where it goes,” “There’s a ‘38’ where I didn’t run it up, a ‘36’ where I got tackled immediately. Yeah my stats are good, but you could always strive to do better.”
Smith — who scored the Knights’ first four touchdowns — found the end zone on runs of 3, 20, 3 and 8 yards.
“Football is my life. I just run, get truck hits. You know, juke ‘em out and have fun,” Smith said.
“Running back’s what I’ve been doing my entire life, so I just continue striving on getting better.”
Smith, who ripped off his longest gain of 39 yards on his final carry, credited his offensive line for opening up massive running lanes.
“I love our offensive line. I think they’re the best in the county, maybe even the state,” Smith said. “It’s so great to have Chad [Hoy], Michael [Soluri], Lawson [Halsey], Logan [Moran] and Drew [Kolega] blocking for me. It makes my job look easy.”
Smith wasn’t the only 100-yard rusher for the Knights as Clarke Cheairs finished with nine carries for 103 yards and a touchdown.
“We’ve got a slew of running backs that are all pretty much right at each other in terms of ability,” Delauter said.
Delauter rotated in seven different running backs, including Luke Humble, who added a pair of touchdown runs in the second half, both from 3 yards out.
The Knights’ stingy defense held the hosts to just 36 yards in the first half, and broke up more passes (four) than the Titans completed (two, for 3 yards).
Tuscarora went three-and-out on offense in their first four possessions and did not gain a first down until their first drive of the second quarter.
“We had spurts where we made some decent plays, but we have to be more consistent in our effort and execution,” Titans coach Curtiss Belcher said. “When you face a state level program like Middletown, you’re not going to have the opportunity to make mistakes and stay in the game.”
Faced with a smaller team than usual, the Titans have added several players since school began.
“We started school with 22, but our guys have got it up to 28 now, and we’ve got 46 on JV,” Belcher said.
