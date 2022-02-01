Surrounded by her family, Ella Bresee, a ninth-grade student at Urbana High School, receives a signed jersey from Urbana girls varsity coach Joe Blaser at Urbana High School on Tuesday evening. Ella was diagnosed with brain cancer in April, and she was recognized prior to the varsity game against North Hagerstown.
Surrounded by her family, Ella Bresee, a ninth-grade student at Urbana High School, receives a signed jersey from Urbana girls varsity coach Joe Blaser at Urbana High School on Tuesday evening. Ella was diagnosed with brain cancer in April, and she was recognized prior to the varsity game against North Hagerstown.
URBANA — Ella Bresee wore a black face mask as she sat in the front row of the bleachers on the west side of Urbana High’s gymnasium Tuesday night, hiding any emotions she may have been feeling at any point in time.
For Hawks varsity girls basketball coach Joe Blaser, the gray beanie she sported — one that included a bright, yellow smiley face logo — perfectly symbolized the 14-year-old, even though she may have had plenty of reasons to not smile over the past 10 months.
“She has a smile that’s infectious,” Blaser said on a day when the girls basketball program honored Bresee for her positive outlook on life despite an ongoing battle with brain cancer. “It brightens up her face, it brightens up the face of everybody around her. She enjoys basketball, she enjoys being around her friends, and she’s just a bright personality in person.”
At the south end of the gym, Bresee’s section in the bleachers was filled with family members, friends and most of the Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball team. All of the Mountaineers, including older sister Kendall, sported light gray T-shirts with the words “Ella Strong” running vertically down the middle of the backs of the shirts in pink letters. Older sister Bailey, who like Kendall played girls basketball at Urbana, and older brother Bryan, a star defensive lineman on Clemson’s football team, were also in attendance, along with parents Meghan and Richie.
During a ceremony scheduled in between the Hawks’ JV and varsity games against North Hagerstown, with members of the Urbana basketball program lined up at midcourt, Blaser delivered a speech that lasted just under two minutes.
Surrounded by her family, Ella Bresee, a ninth-grade student at Urbana High School, receives a signed jersey from Urbana girls varsity coach Joe Blaser at Urbana High School on Tuesday evening. Ella was diagnosed with brain cancer in April, and she was recognized prior to the varsity game against North Hagerstown.
Urbana girl's varsity basketball coach Joe Blaser speaks at Urbana High School on Tuesday. Ella Bresee, a ninth grade student at Urbana High School and younger sister of Mount St. Mary’s basketball guard, Kendall Bresee, is recognized at Urbana High School before the girl’s varsity game on Tuesday evening. Ella was diagnosed with brain cancer in April is now recovering from chemotherapy.
Urbana varsity players wear shirts reading, "Ella Strong" as they warm-up before their game at Urbana High School on Tuesday. Ella Bresee, a ninth grade student at Urbana High School and younger sister of Mount St. Mary’s basketball guard, Kendall Bresee, was recognized before the girl’s varsity game on Tuesday evening. Ella was diagnosed with brain cancer in April is now recovering from chemotherapy.
Kendall Bresee, Mount St. Mary’s basketball guard, left, walks with her younger sister, Ella Bresee, as Ella is recognized at Urbana High School before the girl’s varsity game on Tuesday evening. Ella was diagnosed with brain cancer in April is now recovering from chemotherapy.
Ella Bresee, a ninth grade student at Urbana High School and younger sister of Mount St. Mary’s basketball guard, Kendall Bresee, holds a signed basketball as she is recognized at Urbana High School before the girl’s varsity game on Tuesday evening. Ella was diagnosed with brain cancer in April is now recovering from chemotherapy.
Ella Bresee, a ninth grade student at Urbana High School and younger sister of Mount St. Mary’s basketball guard, Kendall Bresee, holds a signed jersey as she is recognized at Urbana High School before the girl’s varsity game on Tuesday evening. Ella was diagnosed with brain cancer in April is now recovering from chemotherapy.
Mount St. Mary’s basketball guard Kendall Bresee, left, holds on as her sister, Ella Bresee, a ninth grade student at Urbana High School, bounces a basketball she received while being recognized at Urbana High School before the girl’s varsity game on Tuesday evening.
Mount St. Mary’s basketball guard, Kendall Bresee, left, walks with her sister Ella Bresee, as Ella is recognized at Urbana High School before the girl’s varsity game on Tuesday evening. Ella was diagnosed with brain cancer in April is now recovering from chemotherapy.
Ella Bresee, left, a ninth grade student at Urbana High School and younger sister of Mount St. Mary’s basketball guard, lKendall Bresee, is greeted by Josephine Jarboe, 3, at Urbana High School before the girl’s varsity game on Tuesday evening. Ella was diagnosed with brain cancer in April is now recovering from chemotherapy.
Ella Bresee, a ninth grade student at Urbana High School and younger sister of Mount St. Mary’s basketball guard, Kendall Bresee, was recognized at Urbana High School before the girl’s varsity game on Tuesday evening. Ella was diagnosed with brain cancer in April is now recovering from chemotherapy.
Ella Bresee, a ninth grade student at Urbana High School and younger sister of Mount St. Mary’s basketball guard, Kendall Bresee, surrounded by her family as she is recognized at Urbana High School before the girl’s varsity game on Tuesday evening. Ella was diagnosed with brain cancer in April is now recovering from chemotherapy.
Surrounded by her family, Ella Bresee, a ninth-grade student at Urbana High School, receives a signed jersey from Urbana girls varsity coach Joe Blaser at Urbana High School on Tuesday evening. Ella was diagnosed with brain cancer in April, and she was recognized prior to the varsity game against North Hagerstown.
Urbana girl's varsity basketball coach Joe Blaser speaks at Urbana High School on Tuesday. Ella Bresee, a ninth grade student at Urbana High School and younger sister of Mount St. Mary’s basketball guard, Kendall Bresee, is recognized at Urbana High School before the girl’s varsity game on Tuesday evening. Ella was diagnosed with brain cancer in April is now recovering from chemotherapy.
Urbana varsity players wear shirts reading, "Ella Strong" as they warm-up before their game at Urbana High School on Tuesday. Ella Bresee, a ninth grade student at Urbana High School and younger sister of Mount St. Mary’s basketball guard, Kendall Bresee, was recognized before the girl’s varsity game on Tuesday evening. Ella was diagnosed with brain cancer in April is now recovering from chemotherapy.
Kendall Bresee, Mount St. Mary’s basketball guard, left, walks with her younger sister, Ella Bresee, as Ella is recognized at Urbana High School before the girl’s varsity game on Tuesday evening. Ella was diagnosed with brain cancer in April is now recovering from chemotherapy.
Ella Bresee, a ninth grade student at Urbana High School and younger sister of Mount St. Mary’s basketball guard, Kendall Bresee, holds a signed basketball as she is recognized at Urbana High School before the girl’s varsity game on Tuesday evening. Ella was diagnosed with brain cancer in April is now recovering from chemotherapy.
Ella Bresee, a ninth grade student at Urbana High School and younger sister of Mount St. Mary’s basketball guard, Kendall Bresee, holds a signed jersey as she is recognized at Urbana High School before the girl’s varsity game on Tuesday evening. Ella was diagnosed with brain cancer in April is now recovering from chemotherapy.
Mount St. Mary’s basketball guard Kendall Bresee, left, holds on as her sister, Ella Bresee, a ninth grade student at Urbana High School, bounces a basketball she received while being recognized at Urbana High School before the girl’s varsity game on Tuesday evening.
Mount St. Mary’s basketball guard, Kendall Bresee, left, walks with her sister Ella Bresee, as Ella is recognized at Urbana High School before the girl’s varsity game on Tuesday evening. Ella was diagnosed with brain cancer in April is now recovering from chemotherapy.
Ella Bresee, left, a ninth grade student at Urbana High School and younger sister of Mount St. Mary’s basketball guard, lKendall Bresee, is greeted by Josephine Jarboe, 3, at Urbana High School before the girl’s varsity game on Tuesday evening. Ella was diagnosed with brain cancer in April is now recovering from chemotherapy.
Ella Bresee, a ninth grade student at Urbana High School and younger sister of Mount St. Mary’s basketball guard, Kendall Bresee, was recognized at Urbana High School before the girl’s varsity game on Tuesday evening. Ella was diagnosed with brain cancer in April is now recovering from chemotherapy.
Ella Bresee, a ninth grade student at Urbana High School and younger sister of Mount St. Mary’s basketball guard, Kendall Bresee, surrounded by her family as she is recognized at Urbana High School before the girl’s varsity game on Tuesday evening. Ella was diagnosed with brain cancer in April is now recovering from chemotherapy.
“Ella, after every game, we recognize a player on the team and honor them as our BEAHawk player of the game,” said Blaser of an acronym that recognizes belief, enthusiasm and attitude. “The honor goes to a player that displayed belief, enthusiasm and the right attitude all game.
“Ella, we recognize you, not just as a BEAHawk player for a single game but as a BEAHawk player for life. Your belief, enthusiasm and attitude about life makes you the person you are today.”
After his speech, Blaser presented Ella with a white basketball jersey that included the word “Hawks” embroidered on the front in blue letters and signatures of each member of Urbana’s basketball program on the back. A pink-and-white basketball and a bouquet of flowers followed. The gesture caused Ella to tear up.
“I’m not on the court, but they have done everything to make me feel like I’m a part of their team,” said Ella, who picked up the sport at around age 5 and then started playing on the AAU circuit in fourth grade.
Members of the Urbana basketball program sported dark gray T-shirts, with the words “Ella Strong, fight to end childhood brain cancer” on the back.
After being diagnosed with brain cancer in April 2021, Ella underwent brain surgery at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., two months of radiation treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, and four months of in-patient chemotherapy. She has been undergoing oral chemotherapy since late December.
With the words “Ella Strong” all around them in Urbana’s gym, Kendall and Bryan Bresee offered their thoughts on the meaning of the word strength. For both, the definition has changed since Ella’s brain cancer diagnosis.
Ella is currently in the process of learning how to walk again. When she got up to take a picture with members of Urbana’s program, Kendall held her right hand as the younger Bresee slowly made her way to a spot about 15 feet away from the bleachers.
“A lot of times, a lot of people think of strength as a physical attribute and don’t realize how much mental it is,” Bryan said. “It is both for her going through this, but I feel it’s way harder to be mentally strong than to be physically strong.
“That’s what I’ve gotten from her. She keeps a smile on no matter what she’s doing. She’s always happy, she keeps everyone around her happy. I think mental strength is what I’ve really learned from her.”
Both Bryan and Kendall described Ella as “goofy” — someone who will spontaneously cue up music and start dancing. For them, throughout her battle, Ella has continued to be Ella. For Bryan, that means poking fun at him in such a way that will purposefully make him feel uncomfortable.
“She’ll say, ‘Oh, this guy’s cute,’” Bryan said. “I’m like, ‘C’mon, Ella, you can’t talk to me about this stuff. That’s what you’ve got your sisters for.’ She tries to get a rise out of me.”
Ella showed that playful side while sitting next to Kendall in the bleachers, feigning an intention to cause harm to her sister by swiftly moving her pink-and-white basketball swiftly toward Kendall’s face.
Ella receives her schooling virtually, and the days after she takes her chemotherapy tablets can be quite challenging. Those days often include a physical therapy session, a doctor’s appointment and fighting nausea and headaches during online schooling.
“Just being in such an athletic family and a lot of sports going on, I think strength before [Ella’s diagnosis] was being able to get through preseason or being able to get through summer workouts, being able to keep driving, driving, driving,” Kendall said. “Now, it’s my sister fighting for her life — and being able to do it with a smile on her face.
“That’s what strength has been to me, her being able to wake up every single day and continue to fight and continue to have such a great attitude about it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.