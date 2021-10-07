It’s hard not to notice Frederick boys soccer player Jahiem Jamieson’s ability to elude opponents with his dribbling.
He developed that skill in his native Jamaica, where Jamieson kicked the ball around with friends each day after school.
“Playing without shoes in the streets,” he said. “That’s where it came from.”
Of course, Jamieson wears shoes when he plays for the Cadets. He also wears jersey No. 10, which is often reserved for a team’s attacking midfielder, a playmaker who sets the table for his offense.
Performing that role capably once again, Jamieson had one goal and one assist to help the Cadets to a 4-0 win over visiting Thomas Johnson on Thursday.
Several players, including former Tuscarora keeper turned striker Ivan Quijada (who had two goals) and defender Daniel Zabala-Lenardo made vital contributions to help Frederick improve to 7-2.
But Cadets coach Jarron Brooks made it a point to praise the play of Jamieson and defensive midfielder Kevin Urbina.
“They’re the ones with the [captain] armbands. They kind of run the midfield,” Brooks said. “[Jamieson is] elusive, and Kevin kind of takes care of the dirty work.”
When asked about playing his first season with the Cadets, the first thing Quijada mentioned was, “Jaheim, at the 10.”
Quijada benefited from Jamieson’s playmaking ability during the 30th minute. With the ball on Frederick’s defensive side of the field, Jamieson launched a long kick to the left side on the other end of the field.
“I think he was around the 30-yard line. He just played the ball, and I just took a sprint,” Quijada said. “The player didn’t catch up to me, so I just it laid it into the bottom left corner.”
It was Quijada’s second goal of the night. He scored the match’s first goal during the third minute, pounding in a point-blank shot when the ball bounced off the keeper’s hands following a corner kick.
Quijada’s role, at least at the varsity level, has changed drastically since he played for the Titans in the spring. While he played in the field during his stint on Tuscarora’s JV team, he was a keeper on the varsity team.
But after a move put him in Frederick High’s district, he asked Brooks if he could play up top. As it turned out, Quijada was a striker on his club team, which included Brooks’ son, Nikolas Gusman, so Brooks knew he could play the position.
“I asked him if it was fine,” Quijada said. “He said of course, we need you up top. I was like, ‘Thank you very much.’”
Caleb Linden had one goal for Frederick, and Zander Templeton had one assist.
Zabala-Lenardo made several stops on defense, helping to thwart a TJ attack the used quick strikes to generate chances throughout the first half.
“He did have a nice night,” Brooks said. “Actually, as a whole unit, they were covering each other, they did well.”
Cameron DeOcampo had three saves for Frederick.
