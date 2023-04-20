URBANA — Cole Kuhar views taking faceoffs as being similar to wrestling.
It’s a one-on-one battle that requires a certain degree of toughness and cunning to come out on top.
“Like grittiness, balance, the willingness to stay in the fight,” he said of the similarities.
So maybe it helped that his opponent at the X on Thursday was familiar.
The Urbana senior faced off with Tuscarora’s Koen Burdette all night, only improving as the game went on. Two months earlier, Kuhar beat Burdette for the Frederick County 160-pound wrestling title.
Though Burdette got the upper hand early at the X, it was Kuhar and his Hawks running away with a 19-4 home victory. While Urbana put away the Titans in the opening minutes, it took Kuhar a bit longer to settle in against Burdette.
“He figured him out a little bit,” Hawks coach Gavin Donahue said of Kuhar. “He started winning it to himself. As he started winning, his confidence got higher and higher.”
Kuhar won six faceoffs in the second half, looking more comfortable as he dug in to beat Burdette.
It was a low-stakes situation with Urbana scoring just over a minute into the third quarter to initiate a running clock for the rest of the contest, but Kuhar saw solid growth in his second year as the Hawks’ primary faceoff guy.
“I try my best to wear their guy out,” he said. “Just keep the ball on the ground, move it to my teammates.”
And his continued improvement is important for Urbana (8-1).
For most of the season, Kuhar has been splitting faceoff duties with midfielder Hunter Bryant. But Bryant is also a critical part of the offense, so Kuhar typically takes more draws to let Bryant rest.
As the playoffs near, Bryant will assume a greater role in the attack, leaving most of the faceoff responsibility to Kuhar.
“If Cole can do the job he did tonight at the faceoff X to save Hunter and not let him get fatigued, he’s a key piece to us making a run in May,” Donahue said.
Kuhar boosts an already potent squad that finds ways to score even when he isn’t able to win every faceoff.
Against Tuscarora (8-2), the Hawks opened with a nine-goal first quarter, reversing their habit of slow starts. The total only grew from there, led by Gavin McKay’s six-goal, four-assist performance.
Bryant had a hat trick, while TJ Harne, Elijah Jean-Jacques and Jayden Sharper each scored twice. Dylan Lange, Johnny Crane, Jack Leonard and Brandon Sybrant also found the back of the net.
The blitz stunned the Titans, who had been cruising through their schedule up to this point. Dylan Cruz scored twice, while Jack Collins and Peyton Clouser added goals. Jasiri Belote had an assist.
