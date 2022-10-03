BUCKEYSTOWN — Sitting in the stands during their son’s football game at St. John’s Catholic Prep on Sept. 2, Jim and Jody Roupe saw the action come to a halt late in the second quarter. Winters Mill junior lineman Greyson Lyons went down and did not get up.
Minutes later, Jim Roupe said, someone who initially ran onto the field to help Lyons turned to the stands and yelled, “Is there a paramedic? We need help.”
Jim and Jody Roupe were uniquely qualified to help.
Jim is a nurse anesthetist at the Martinsburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center in West Virginia. His field includes dealing with airways.
Jody is a cardiothoracic surgery nurse practitioner at VHC Health in Arlington, Virginia.
The Sharpsburg residents have a combined 61 years of medical experience.
Jim jumped down from the front of the stands, about an 8-foot drop. Jody quickly descended the bleacher steps. They rushed onto the field and joined others trying to help Lyons.
“We’ve been around this kind of stuff a while and went into work mode,” Jim said. “We just kind of knew we needed to start CPR.”
As they did so, United Steam Fire Engine Company No. 3 EMS Lieutenant Jeana Panarella and her partner, Jacob Dmuchowski, arrived to help Lyons.
Panarella said that when athletes go down at sporting events, she doesn’t usually go onto the field until being flagged to do so by an athletic trainer.
She said when she reached Lyons, she learned Roupe was an anesthetist.
“So we couldn’t have had a better person in that position, and then we had nurses and a PA, also,” she said. “The people that were providing care at that point were actually doing an excellent job, and the compressions were spot on.”
After performing two rounds of CPR, with Jim doing mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and Jody doing chest compressions on Lyons, they used the defibrillator brought in from the sidelines.
Maryland law requires every school to have an automated external defibrillator on site, according to aedleader.com, and the state says there should be an individual trained in the use of AEDs present at school-sponsored athletic events.
Also, Panarella brought basic lifesaving equipment onto the field, including an Ambu bag, which is a handheld, self-inflating device.
“Once the AED showed up, luckily there was an Ambu bag,” Jim said. “Airway is my field, so I felt comfortable using that.
“And Jody, she works a lot of times with the defibrillators and all that, so we kind of both were in our [element]. So it kind of worked out. We both were strong in those areas.”
After Lyons was shocked with the defibrillator, he regained a pulse. He lost his pulse again, so the Roupes did a couple of more rounds of CPR until he completely came to.
The Roupes monitored Lyons until emergency services arrived. A helicopter landed on the field, and Lyons was flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.
The Winters Mill junior was diagnosed with Long QT syndrome, according to the Baltimore Sun. The disorder can cause fast, chaotic heartbeats known as arrhythmias.
Lyons had a defibrillator placed in his heart to help him deal with the syndrome, according to the Sun, and he attended Winters Mill’s home opener against Francis Scott Key on Sept. 16, as an honorary team captain.
The Roupes said the Lyons family reached out to them.
While Jim and Jody’s medical backgrounds proved invaluable that night, neither had ever been unexpectedly thrust into performing lifesaving measures on the field at an athletic event. They went to the game to watch their son, Vikings junior tight end James Roupe, in St. John’s’ season opener against Winters Mill.
“We know there are first responders who do this every day, and between us, we have 61 years [medical] experience,” Jody said. “But we’ve always worked in a hospital setting. It’s more of a controlled atmosphere.”
Panarella is used to dealing with emergency situations outside a hospital, but Lyons’ situation was something she had never encountered while working at an athletic event.
“I’ve been doing this almost 20 years. I’ve had some pretty significant injuries,” said Panarella, who has heard about such incidents happening at games across the country. “I haven’t actually been a part of something like this, and I hope to never have to be a part of something like this again.”
The Roupes and Panarella said a collaborative process saved Lyons’ life.
Personnel from St. John’s, including the school’s athletic trainer, Meghan Gray, also helped Lyons. Gray said she couldn’t comment about events that night.
The Roupes mentioned people who comforted Lyons’ parents as they watched their son lying on the field, those who cleared people from the stadium so the helicopter could land on the field and spectators who said the Lord’s Prayer and Hail Marys.
“You could definitely feel, like, God’s presence among all of us, whether you were in the stands, anywhere in the area,” Jody said.
“We just happened to have these skills,” Jody said. “But we were definitely ...”
“Where we were supposed to be that night,” Jim said, finishing her sentence.
Running out on the field toward Lyons, who went down with 1 minute, 53 seconds left in the second quarter, Jim and Jody didn’t know what to expect.
“We weren’t sure if it was a cervical injury where he had maybe broken his neck versus something with an irregular heart rhythm,” Jody said. “Both are bad.”
After putting the defibrillator on Lyons, it read “shockable rhythm.” The Roupes said the defibrillator saved Lyons’ life and that CPR would not have revived him.
“You can do chest compressions forever on this kind of rhythm, and it doesn’t convert,” Jim said. “You have to provide an electrical shock [from] the AED to convert.”
Every second counted.
“Somebody that has this situation, some of the research that we’ve read is that if the resuscitation efforts don’t happen, if they happen greater than three minutes [after the arrest], you have less than a 5 percent chance of survival,” Jody said.
Both Jody and Jim used the word “miracle” when talking about how things worked out that night.
Young people who participate in high school sports must take a physical, but those physicals reportedly don’t have to include an EKG, which could’ve detected Lyons’ condition.
“I think [student-athletes’] physicals should include an EKG,” Jody said.
When reactions from people standing around Lyons on the field indicated he had been revived, spectators cheered from the bleachers.
“The crowd went wild like we had just won the national championship,” Jody said.
Some might understandably endure a sleepless night after having to unexpectedly help save someone’s life. As a nurse anesthetist at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Martinsburg, though, Jim couldn’t afford to let that happen.
“I got up at 5:30 and went to work,” he said.
