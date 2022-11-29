Oakdale junior Emily Meyer had many reasons to be pleased with her first season as a flag football player.
Her Oakdale High School team had a winning record. It won a five-foot trophy for capturing a tournament title. And most important of all, it existed.
This was the team’s inaugural season, and it was the only non-Urbana team in the Frederick County High School Flag Football League, a crucial addition for those trying to help the sport grow in the area.
But unbeknownst to Meyer, a junior receiver-linebacker, another rookie-season highlight was coming her way.
Earlier this month, Meyer learned she won an NFL Way to Play Flag Player of the Week Award for Week 8. With the honor, she was featured on the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, where a video of her pulling off a pick-six played while analyst Brian Baldinger evaluated her performance in one of his Baldy’s Breakdowns.
Meyer’s honor also meant Oakdale’s girls flag football team was awarded a $3,000 grant from USA Football, NFL FLAG and the NFL Way to Play Program. The team will use the money to purchase new jerseys and flags next season.
“I was very surprised,” Meyer said. “I did not know that my mom submitted me for the nomination.”
Her mother, Michelle Meyer, spearheaded the formation of Oakdale’s team, which also includes Emily Meyer’s identical twin sister, Grace, a quarterback.
In June, Michelle Meyer read a Frederick News-Post article about the Frederick County High School Age Flag Football League for girls, which was founded by Nick Damoulakis, who is the coach of one of Urbana’s teams. Meyer visited a website mentioned in the story, FlagFootballMD.com, and filled out a form.
After getting a response from Damoulakis, Michelle Meyer hit social media and contacted Oakdale athletic boosters to gauge interest.
“We got a lot of interest from the girls,” Michelle said. “And then it was dependent on us finding a coach.”
Mike Dunn, who played on Urbana’s state championship football team in 2010 and later played at Stevenson University, became the Oakdale girls flag team’s head coach. He learned about the position from his sister, who lives in Meyer’s neighborhood.
“I coached little league flag football a couple years ago. The NFL League does it up at Urbana,” Dunn said. “But that had been my only real instance of coaching flag football, [and] I played for a Frederick County rec teams and stuff like that on Sundays.”
Mike assembled a coaching staff that included his father, Charlie, as well as Sean McGivern and Kaitlynn Portner.
With 22 players on Oakdale’s roster, the coaches had plenty of athletes. Football experience was in short supply, though.
“Most of the girls hadn’t played before,” said Emily, who was one of those newbies. She and her sister Grace were lacrosse players.
Oakdale played all of its games at Urbana High School and practiced at Spring Ridge Recreational Park. Not surprisingly, the new team took some lumps at first.
“Our first three games were tough. We lost by a lot,” Dunn said. “But the coaching came together and we changed some plays around, changed up the defense a bit as well as how we were actually running our practices.”
Oakdale ended up winning the inaugural Maryland High School Girls Flag Football State Open Tournament at Urbana High School on Oct. 15. Aside from Oakdale, the tournament was comprised of four Urbana teams and Bryn Mawr School’s team.
Former Ravens player Ben Mason and some Ravens cheerleaders attended the event.
“We turned it around and ended up winning out,” Dunn said. “We won our first tournament, which is considered the state championship in flag football because it was opened up to any flag football team [of] high school girls.”
The Meyer sisters played prominent roles in Oakdale’s success.
Grace proved to be a viable weapon in this version of football, which is 7 on 7.
“Amazing arm, she could throw 30 yards. It really helped open up our offense,” said Dunn, whose team also included some track athletes to run the ball. “So we really started to pull together.”
Emily tried quarterback herself.
“But my twin sister Grace was actually better than me at it,” she said. “So we decided that she was going to be the quarterback and I was going to be the wide receiver.”
Emily’s pass-catching ability also came in handy on defense, where she showed a knack for making interceptions.
“It was just part of our defensive scheme and stuff like that for the season, just to put her in playmaking positions,” Dunn said. “We knew not a ton of teams were able to throw super deep balls. But when they did, we were able to have our girls get underneath them.”
Meyer did just that in the video featured on Good Morning Football. And after picking off the pass, she finished things off with a long touchdown return despite being surrounded by five opposing players at one point, an effort Baldinger praised during his breakdown.
“She’s got five defenders all looking, but she’s already carved out her path, and she’s got a beautiful stride,” Baldinger said. “I mean, she hits it into gear, she hits the gas pedal, and she scores.”
After mentioning how Deion Sanders once told him any good defense is a defense that scores, Baldinger said Meyer’s play proved that very point.
She and other Frederick County players have also been looking to prove that flag football can offer girls a place to thrive in the football world.
“I hope to grow the sport of flag football and get other girls interested in playing it,” Meyer said. “I like that colleges are starting to offer scholarships to girls who are playing flag football, and I think it’s a really great opportunity for girls.”
People involved with Urbana and Oakdale’s teams hope other area schools form girls flag football teams, and they long to see the sport achieve varsity status.
“That’s the big hope and that everybody kind of jumps on board with us,” Dunn said. “I know we’ve already had tons of interest.”
