Out from under an avalanche of emotion, goals and familiar faces emerged sophomore midfielder Ellery Bowman, who, in her first game for a very talented Middletown girls lacrosse team, not only fit right in but led the Knights in scoring.
“It was really exciting,” Bowman said after the Knights opened the season Friday with a 23-6 road win over Linganore in the first game either team had played in nearly two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I had never played with these players before in a real game, and it’s going to make me a better player by playing with them, all of the juniors and seniors.”
Indeed, most of the key players are back from a team that reached the Class 2A West regional final in 2019 before falling to eventual state champion South Carroll and believes it would have had a legitimate chance to claim its first state crown had there been a season last year.
That’s part of the reason why emotions were running so high. This was the first time they were playing together in an actual game since that devastating loss to South Carroll on May 15, 2019. There wasn’t so much as a scrimmage to get their feet wet prior to the first game of this season.
“It was pretty awesome,” junior attacker Julia Harris, a Hofstra University recruit, said of being back out there with her Middletown teammates in an actual game. She finished with four goals.
That Bowman could step right out there and tally five goals and two assists in her first game with the team speaks to the caliber of player she is.
A lifelong lacrosse player, she would have been on the varsity team as a freshman last year and has since been selected for the Under Armour 150, a lacrosse showcase for top players, and played for Team Maryland in the prestigious Brine National Lacrosse Classic.
“What a gift it is to have her,” Middletown girls lacrosse coach Tyler White said. “She is just a nice and fluid player, the game is just natural to her. She fits in well. She doesn’t need to be a dominant personality. She just fits into her role. She is one of those girls that just wants to play. For her, it comes down to, ‘How can I contribute? How can I play? How can I get better every day?’”
Middletown’s scoring was pretty balanced. Seniors Bailey Broadbent and Alyssa Daley each finished with three goals, while senior Jade Catlin and sophomore Amy Grace Bizzell each added two assists.
“I think our cutting was really good,” Harris said. “We were looking for open teammates and driving and passing. I think we had a pretty good motion offense going.”
For Linganore, Leah Coletti scored three goals to lead the way.
“It was our first showing together,” Lancers coach Brooke Wilson said. “The energy and positivity was there for the most part. It’s just working on those little things to put it all together as a unit.”
