They’ve spent a combined 65 years at their respective high schools, where they became deeply involved with sports programs that happened to be arch-rivals.
And now, their longtime service at those schools is ending.
Walkersville High School’s Mike Mummert and Middletown High School’s Mike DeSimone are both retiring as athletic directors at their schools and as Frederick County Public Schools educators.
So end a pair of longtime careers that allowed both men to form cherished relationships with countless coaches, athletes and students over the decades.
“My time at Walkersville was very special to me, and I’m going to miss the high school, the community, all the relationships and people I’ve met,” Mummert said. “I’m very blessed. I had a wonderful career.”
Mummert, a Hanover, Pennsylvania native, spent 39 years at Walkersville High School, including the last 20 as the school’s AD — no current FCPS athletic director has held the position that long. Before helming the athletic department, Mummert coached boys basketball, baseball and football at Walkersville. A business teacher, he’s also taught at Walkersville High — be it part time or full time — for 38 years.
“In today’s world, to see somebody be at a work location for 39 years is unheard of,” DeSimone said.
Of course, 26 years isn’t too shabby, either. That’s how long DeSimone has been at Middletown High, arriving there in 1996 after teaching five years at Bladensburg High School. Originally serving as a baseball coach at the school, DeSimone became Middletown’s athletic director in 2013, and he’s taught history at the high school since coming from Prince George’s County.
When asked about sports moments that stuck out, DeSimone, 54, admitted state championships were special. Middletown has won state titles in football, wrestling, baseball, softball and boys soccer during his tenure as AD.
But for DeSimone, seeing the school’s coaches — assistants as well as head coaches — connect with athletes was the real highlight.
“You’re around them so much, you get to see them grow as coaches and leaders, you can see them form relationships with student-athletes,” he said. “And it’s our job to serve our student-athletes and our families in our community, and so when you see them doing those kinds of things, it’s really a special feeling.”
Likewise, Mummert, 60, has been associated with successful Walkersville teams in one way or another. After serving as an assistant coach under Dave Miller for boys basketball teams that won two state titles, Mummert enjoyed winning seasons as the head basketball coach and later presided over an athletic program that produced state champs in girls basketball, baseball, football, boys swimming, boys indoor track and field, and boys outdoor track and field.
“I was involved with many spectacular individuals and talented players as a coach at all the levels, ninth, JV and varsity all the way through on all of the teams, football, basketball and baseball,” he said. “I was around fantastic young men, players and people that I just treasure the time that I spent with them. I worked with amazing coaches throughout my career.”
Mummert and DeSimone weren’t just connected to their schools’ athletic departments in a professional capacity. Both had kids play sports at their schools. In fact, their daughters — Jennifer DeSimone and Eliza Mummert — were both standout lacrosse players, at Middletown and Walkersville, respectively, who both graduated in 2014.
Also, DeSimone and Mummert served brief tenures as coaches at other schools.
During Mummert’s first year in Frederick County in 1983-84, when he taught at Thomas Johnson and Brunswick Middle Schools, he was an assistant football coach at Brunswick High as well as a baseball and basketball coach at Walkersville High. The next school year, he coached all three sports at Walkersville High, splitting time teaching there and at Walkersville Middle. The following year, he taught full time at Walkersville High.
DeSimone’s path to Frederick County was partially paved by Vince Ahearn, whom DeSimone had coached with at Bladensburg.
“When he came up here to be the head football coach at Frederick High [in 1996], he asked me to come with him, and he told me about a position available at Middletown High School,” DeSimone said. “I interviewed for the position and got it along with the head baseball job.”
While continuing to teach at Middletown, DeSimone spent some time as an assistant baseball coach at Tuscarora before becoming an assistant baseball coach with the Knights in that sport, first under Mike Warrenfeltz and then under current coach Andy Baker. He also was an assistant football coach for the Knights.
Being so connected to their schools, Mummert and DeSimone didn’t rush into a life-changing decision like retirement.
DeSimone hoped he left the athletic program in even better shape than it was when he arrived.
“A lot of that goes back to my father. He taught me that your job is to really build the company, your job is to make the company look good,” he said. “And the company will serve you and give you the rewards, and that’s what our community has done to me, and I’m assuming that Mike [Mummert] would say the same thing.”
Mummert originally planned to retire the previous school year, when his wife also retired as a longtime FCPS educator.
“But with the way COVID was, I just did not want to end my last year and end my career going out that way,” he said. “So I thought I would hang on and give it another year.
“I’m looking forward to something else in the future,” he said. “I’m not sure what it is right now, because I can’t just sit around and do nothing. I’ve got to have something to do, so I’ll figure something out.”
Neither school’s athletic director job has been filled yet.
