With just two games left on this abbreviated season, Urbana’s girls basketball team has gotten up to speed rather quickly and is playing on a level equal to a full, 22-game schedule.
The Hawks needed every bit of their intensity in holding host Tuscarora at bay for a 53-47 win on Tuesday.
“We were energetic right from the start,” Urbana coach Joe Blaser said. “We moved the ball up and down the floor well, rebounded well, played good defense.”
Urbana junior Cassidy Irish, who scored 12 points Tuesday, said even with a short season, the team has been able to keep a tight bond.
“We’ve had a great sense of togetherness,” Irish said.
Practices have been good. So have the game results.
Urbana (2-2) closes out its season with a road game on Thursday at Oakdale, then a home game Friday against Catoctin. Blaser likes the way the team has handled the unusual season.
Urbana handled Tuscarora’s pressure well Tuesday, leading most of the way, but the teams were deadlocked at 13 after the first quarter. Thanks to a pair of 3-pointers by Bri Shuttlewood, the Hawks went on a 14-5 run for a 27-18 lead at the half.
“We were getting good looks at the basket, but our shots just weren’t falling,” Tuscarora coach Charlie Thomas said of the Titans’ second-quarter woes. “That’s where we had our problems, in the second quarter. We just couldn’t put the ball in the basket.”
Urbana and Tuscarora played fairly even basketball the rest of the way. The Titans (2-2) were able to cut the Hawks’ led to 49-45 with 1 minute, 21 seconds to go in the game on a pair of foul shots by freshman Laney Barton.
Tuscarora had a chance to cut Urbana’s lead to two when Taniya Penn tried a short jumper with one minute to go, but the shot did not fall. A putback by Elizabeth Elliott and a layup from Reagan McMahon down the stretch sealed the Hawks’ win.
“We’ve got a young team,” Thomas said. “We’ll get better.”
Alanna Tate led Urbana with 15 points, McMahon had 12. Shuttlewood had 10.
Penn had a game-high 18 points for Tuscarora. Ag Frazier had 10.
