URBANA — Tempting as it might be, Urbana quarterback Keegan Johnson can't celebrate much with his teammates or even exhale after the Hawks score touchdowns this season.
Johnson has to remain on the field, promptly refocus and attempt the extra point in his dual role as the team's placekicker.
"I kind of just go back to baseball," said Johnson, a Division I pitching recruit for Ball State. "After you strike a guy out, you gotta get two more. That's kind of how I think about it."
Johnson's senior season could not have started much better Friday night. He accounted for three touchdowns, made all five of his extra points and tacked on a 35-yard field goal for good measure in the closing minutes in Urbana's 38-0 home win over Richard Montgomery.
"Here's the one thing about Keegan: He stays like this," Hawks coach Brad Wilson said while moving his right hand in a straight line across this face, parallel to the ground. "And that's what makes him a good quarterback. That's what makes him a good kicker ... His demeanor stays the same the entire time."
Johnson indicated he had reason to be a little nervous. The holder on his placekicks was new.
But the new holder also happens to be one of his best friends, Riley Smith. The two have shared a lifelong connection on the baseball and the football fields.
They occupy spots right next to each other in the batting order for Urbana's baseball team. As the team's shortstop, Smith fields relay throws from Johnson when he plays the outfield and backs Johnson up when he is on the mound.
"We have a great connection," said Smith, who caught a perfectly thrown deep ball over the middle from Johnson for a 64-yard touchdown that extended Urbana's lead to 21-0 right before halftime.
Late in the third quarter, Smith returned a punt 52 yards for a touchdown, meeting little resistance along the way.
"Before the play, I said I had six," Smith said, referring to a touchdown. "There was just too big of a gap for me. I am too fast for them. So ..."
Urbana scored points on six of its 10 possessions. Johnson was required to punt only once.
The Hawks turned the ball over on downs twice, including once with the backups in at the end of the game, and ran out of time at the end of the first half.
Johnson was 6-for-11 for 138 yards and two touchdowns. He also found senior receiver Yannick Siewe on a quick pass on the first drive of the second half, and Siewe did the rest on a 19-yard touchdown.
The running game delivered for Urbana, too. Junior Joseph Sidney capped the Hawks' first possession of the season with a 6-yard touchdown run, and Johnson finished off the second with a 40-yard quarterback keeper for a score.
Then, he caught his breath and knocked the extra point through the uprights.
"That's the best start we could possibly have," Smith said of the overall effort. "I mean, you can't top that. [The crowd] came out. Everybody supported us. ... You can't complain whatsoever."
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.