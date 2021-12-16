THURMONT — In the practice room, Catoctin wrestling coach Rick Reeder sees a group of hard-working kids putting in a maximum effort to get better.
Following Thursday night’s 40-30 win over Walkersville, Reeder was asked who has really opened his eyes so far in this early stage of the season, and the first-year coach couldn’t provide an answer.
“They all push each other,” Reeder said. “It’s not like one person is taking a day off or another person is taking a day off. They all give me everything they’ve got, and that’s a good team to build off of.”
However, on the mat, the team results don’t always reflect all of the work that’s going on in the practice room, in part because the team is young. There is not a senior on the roster. The team is also small. It just added two wrestlers this week to bring the total number to 12.
That means the Cougars are presently unable to fill out multiple weight classes, costing them six team points in most cases they fail to do so. There have been several instances this season where neither they nor their opponent could fill a weight class, meaning there was no bout and no team points awarded.
“Part of it is because we are small, and part of it is because I am a first-year coach,” said Reeder, who took the job to help the community and because his son, Lucas, is on the team. “We expect to have a much bigger team going forward.”
When the Cougars do step on the mat, they are fairly tough. They won eight of the 10 bouts contested against Walkersville, including five straight pins from 145 pounds to 182.
The pins were recorded by Braden Bell (145), Evan Burd (152), Lucas Reeder (160), Hunter Bradshaw (170) and Jordan Bell (182).
Nathan Kovalcik extended the run of victories to six in a row with a 15-3 major decision at 195.
“They are very tough,” Rick Reeder said of his wrestlers. “That’s all we teach in the wrestling room, just being tough. That’s the mentality we want to give them, and we want to make sure when we step on the mat we make a statement.”
Reeder continued, “I know we don’t have everyone in every weight class. But we are going to make a statement when people walk out there.”
Walkersville got a pin from Dustin Wilkins at 113 and Kainan Holmes at 126.
The Lions did not have a full team, like they normally do, because a few of their wrestlers were suffering from an illness, according to coach Andre Jackson.
“We were definitely a little flat,” Jackson said. “No excuses. We were missing a couple of kids in our lineup, but we just weren’t ready to wrestle.”
Jackson conceded, “It’s early. I am really excited. I have 13 freshmen, a lot of new kids. We have a good nucleus to build on. We are going to take a lot of lumps early. But, once these guys get up on mat time and get into better shape, I think we will very much be more competitive toward the end of the season.”
Catoctin 40, Walkersville 30
132 — Etzler (C) pinned Gearhart, 1:05; 138 — Birth (W) by forfeit; 145 — B. Bell (C) pinned J. Nutter, 3:47; 152 — Burd (C) pinned Claggett, 1:15; 160 — Lucas Reeder (C) pinned Jolles, 1:24; 170 — Bradshaw (C) pinned Shriner; 182 — J. Bell (C) pinned Wesker, 1:52; 195 — Kovalcik (C) major dec. Campbell, 15-3; 220 — Mitchell (W) by forfeit; 285 — M. Williams (W) by forfeit; 106 — No bout; 113 — Wilkins (W) pinned Taylor, 1:37; 120 — P. Castellow (C) pinned Davio, :41; 126 — K. Holmes (W) pinned K. Castellow, 1:29.
