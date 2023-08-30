Girls flag football made its debut as a varsity sport in Frederick County on Wednesday, and no one was more grateful than Linganore junior quarterback Savannah Eanes.
She’d been playing flag football since elementary school. She had even played it with boys. And now, she was competing with girls and representing her school, no less.
So, nothing was going to bring Eanes down, not even the interception she threw on the first play of the game, one that led to a Walkersville touchdown.
“We saw our treasure and we took it back,” she said.
Eanes and speedy junior Morgan Roberts helped the Lancers bounce back quickly and pull away for a 50-12 win over the Lions at Frederick High School.
“Our girls showed the heart that they have and didn’t let that affect them and came out and played the game they knew they could play the rest of the way,” Lancers coach Brian Sweene said.
No doubt, heart played a role. But Roberts’ speed, which serves her well when she runs track in the spring and winter, and Eanes’ poise and guile also helped the Lancers quickly turn the tide.
On the series after she threw the pick, Eanes threw a swing pass to Roberts, who pulled away from defenders on the left side en route to a touchdown that covered about 28 yards.
Less than three minutes later, Eanes took a keeper to the right side and used a spin move to avoid losing her flag midway through the TD run.
“I did the spin move in the scrimmage and I thought, ‘You know what, I need to bring it back,’” she said.
Eanes threw another touchdown pass to Kayleigh Lake, who caught the ball in traffic and broke loose, and the quarterback kept Linganore’s offense humming the rest of the night.
“Savannah played a heck of a game, between her running and her passing, she was on the money,” Sweene said. “We’ve been working on all our plays, and she’s been progressing from Day One.”
Eanes is one the Lancers who has an extensive football background.
“Once the football touched my hand, I’ve always loved it,” she said. “And to finally see there’s an opportunity for these girls, I think it’s great eye-opener for the future.”
Unlike Eanes, Roberts is a novice at flag football but not at sports.
“I do indoor and outdoor track, so I have nothing to do in the fall,” she said. “So when they were coming out with this, I always played football with my brother and my friends, so I was like, ‘Yes, I have to try this.’ And I love it.”
Roberts’ track roots showed on Wednesday, never more so than when she sped downfield for a 66-yard touchdown dash early in the second half.
“The great part about being a coach is, when you have somebody that comes out with that much speed, it makes the rest of it a lot easier,” Sweene said. “She’s got the moves, she’s got the vision to get downfield, just a phenomenal player.”
Roberts needed a move on her lengthy touchdown run.
“I honestly thought my flag was going to get pulled at the beginning,” said Roberts, who ran for two touchdowns. “But I kind of moved my hips and kept going. I just took off, and it felt great.”
Linganore’s defense also came up with big plays. It got sacks from players like Lindsay Cherry and interceptions from Delaney Stull, Aiden Petrie, Alexis Sweene and Lauren Zufall, who returned her pick for a touchdown as time expired.
“Every girl that I put in did their part and made sure that we stayed in our gameplan and kept moving forward,” Sweene said.
Linganore also got two rushing touchdowns from Rachael Hepner, who flashed her speed on each score.
“They were able to beat us to the outside a number of times,” Walkersville coach Hunter Robertshaw said. “Our girls had a hard time catching up to them.”
Walkersville got off to a strong start when Leah Haymaker’s interception return put the ball just 10 yards from the goal line. Trish Kitchner promptly darted into the end zone.
Walkersville’s offense featured some nice passes from Elizabeth Frankel, throwing for 122 yards. One of her throws was hauled in with one arm by Kailey Nicholas in the middle of the field, where she then pulled away from the pack to complete a touchdown play that narrowed Linganore’s lead to 14-12 with 10:50 left in the first half.
“She’s been playing some different leagues around the county probably three of four years now,” Robertshaw said of Frankel. “She actually called most of the plays in the last 10 minutes, we kind of went into backyard football. I give her kudos for directing her teammates the way she did.”
While Frankel isn’t the only Lion with football experience, her team is full of players who are still learning the basics. But just being able to learn on the varsity level was a major step.
“I think it’s exciting from a community standpoint in Walkersville. I guarantee it’s the same way across the county,” Robertshaw said. “The opportunity’s there for these girls. It’s exciting, it’s new and hopefully it keeps growing.”
