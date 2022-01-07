Football Coaches All-County Football Teams
Editor’s Note: These teams were picked Frederick County Public Schools football coaches. The News-Post is not affiliated in any way with the teams or the selection process.
First Team Offense
Joe Pippin, Oakdale, quarterback; Ethan Arneson, Linganore, running back; Taejon Anderson, Frederick, running back; Travon Neal, Frederick, receiver; Cam Dorner, Oakdale, receiver; Ezekiel Avit, Urbana, receiver; Jeremiah Franklin, Walkersville, tight end; Jacob Cannon, Linganore, offensive lineman; Albizu Palomo, Walkersville, offensive lineman; Tyler Hove, Frederick, offensive lineman; Adam MoeZaw, Frederick, offensive lineman; Wyatt Davis, Catoctin, offensive lineman; Brandon Eckloff, Linganore, offensive lineman; Keegan Johnson, Urbana, kicker; Zane Bailey, Linganore, special teams.
First Team Defense
Chase Schultz, Linganore, defensive lineman; Josh Hayward, Frederick, defensive lineman; Joel Hopkins, Linganore, defensive lineman; Landon Summers, Middletown, defensive lineman; Cory Core, Frederick, linebacker; Andrew Hodges, Oakdale, linebacker; Jeremiah Franklin, Walkersville, linebacker; Nate Engel, Linganore, linebacker; Chris Metevia, Frederick, defensive back; Timmy Conner, Linganore, defensive back; Travon Neal, Frederick, defensive back; Jae Sean Fulton, Walkersville, defensive back; Micah Hess, Walkersville, defensive back; Gavin Vetter, Linganore, punter.
Second Team Offense
Brian Mbuthia, Frederick, quarterback; Carson Smith, Middletown, running back; Andrew Hodges, Oakdale, running back; Andrew Young, Linganore, receiver; Michael Souders, Brunswick, receiver; Jaiden Pritchard, Thomas Johnson, receiver; Vince Flook, Middletown, tight end; Josh Crummitt, Oakdale, offensive lineman; Anthony Gonzalez, Frederick, offensive lineman; Michael O’Brien III, Tuscarora, offensive lineman; Mateo Taminez, Frederick, offensive lineman; Sam Leskoski, Oakdale, offensive lineman; Chad Hoy, Middletown, offensive lineman; Hugo Merry, Frederick, kicker; Michael Souders, Brunswick, special teams.
Second Team Defense
Ethan Sanbower, Walkersville, defensive lineman; Dom Nichols, Oakdale, defensive lineman; Owen Stup, Tuscarora, defensive lineman; Agya Baffoe, Brunswick, defensive lineman; Malik Bowie, Walkersville, linebacker; Chayan Pepper Loun, Urbana, linebacker; Michael Souders, Brunswick, linebacker; J.D. McCallion, Catoctin, linebacker; Collin Sewell, Walkersville, defensive back; Jaiden Pritchard, Thomas Johnson, defensive back; Clarke Cheairs, Middletown, defensive back; Isaac Herbert, Brunswick; defensive back; Dylan Allnutt, Linganore, defensive back; Jeremiah Franklin, Walkersville, punter.
Honorable Mention
Brunswick—JT Harich, Devin Phillips, Ethan Genos, Nat Nedrow. Catoctin—Connor Crum, Gavin Watkins, Dylan Wangness, Nathan Kovalcik. Frederick—RJ Scott, Nahshon McKinney, Opanin Amponsa, Newton Esseim. Thomas Johnson—Brandon Hylton, Ben Pearch, Trenton Scott, Kelman Thayil. Linganore—Jacob McEntire, Luke DeMember, Tyler Willett, Nathan Snyder. Middletown—Michael Soluri, Lawson Halsey, Will Morgan, Joncarlo Schooler. Oakdale—Evan Austin, Tom Katrivanos, Aiden Blake, Brayden Kuhn. Tuscarora—Marshall Ayivon, Andrew Cramer, Graeden Kish. Urbana—David Avit, Yannick Siewe, Nick Ehberhart, Curtis Wang. Walkersville—Gavin Hughes, Ronnie Lopez, Matt Leleck, Brad Bauchiero.
2021 Coach’s All FCPS Boys Soccer Teams
Editor’s Note: These teams were picked using input from all Frederick County Public Schools boys soccer coaches. The News-Post is not affiliated in any way with the teams or the selection process.
First Team
Michael Britton, Urbana, senior, back; David Diaz, Tuscarora, senior midfield; Kam Harris, Brunswick, junior, midfield; Tyler Hollis, Middletown, senior, midfield; Jaheim Jamison, Frederick, senior, midfield; Kyle Lillis, Tuscarora, junior, back; Tony Lombardi, Tuscarora, junior, back; Logan Malone, Brunswick, junior, forward; Thomas McGough, Tuscarora, senior, forward; Dylan Miller, Oakdale, senior, goalkeeper; Ethan Simpson, Oakdale, senior, forward.
Second Team
Aaron Augustine, Middletown, senior, midfield; Travis Buakah, Walkersville, senior, back; Will Burton, Brunswick, junior, midfield; Ricky Cicmanec, Brunswick, junior, midfield; Sebastian Decady, Urbana, senior, back; Roger Diaz, Tuscarora; senior, back; Michael Gulla, Tuscarora, junior, midfield; Finn McGannon, Brunswick, junior, goalkeeper; Joncarlo Schooler, Middletown, junior, goalkeeper; Jeannot Secke, Thomas Johnson, junior, midfield; Haven Thomas, Walkersville, junior, midfield; Parks Tolton, Urbana, junior, forward; Oscar Valdez, Tuscarora, junior, midfield; Aidan Wright, Oakdale, junior, midfield.
Honorable Mention
Ryan Domathoti, Brunswick, junior, midfield; Noah Paschalides, Brunswick, freshman, midfield; Jackson Acker, Brunswick, senior, back; Matthew Offutt, Catoctin, sophomore, midfield; Nick Miller, Catoctin, senior, back; Ryan Horning, Catoctin, senior, forward; Kevin Urbina, Frederick, senior, forward; Ivan Quijada, Frederick, senior, midfield; Daniel Griffin, Frederick, junior, midfield; Ethan Brohawn, Linganore, senior, goalkeeper; Kyle Walker, Linganore; junior, forward; Jonathan Argueta, Linganore, junior, midfield; Michael Liebendorfer, Middletown, senior, midfield; Adam Daniels, Middletown, junior, back; Connor Robison, Middletown, junior, back; Simo Ange, Oakdale, junior, forward; Leo Tannure, Oakdale, senior, back; Brian Wall, Oakdale, senior, back; Allessandro Mota, Thomas Johnson, junior, back; Alex Angulo-Moreno, Thomas Johnson, junior, forward; Luke Freimanis, Thomas Johnson, sophomore, back; Aidan Ritta, Tuscarora, junior, goalkeeper; Matt Jay, Tuscarora, senior, midfield; Marvin Boteo, Tuscarora, senior, forward; Jed Hart, Urbana, senior, forward; Austin Holloway, Urbana, senior, back; Austin Heffner, Urbana, junior, midfield; Toby Ogwulu, Walkersville, senior, forward; James Mollett, Walkersville, senior, back; Sylas Eaton, Walkersville, senior, midfield.
Cross-Country
Editor’s Note: These teams were picked by Frederick County Public Schools coaches. The News-Post is not affiliated in any way with the teams or the selection process.
Boys
Runner of the Year
Jack Sears, Linganore
First Team
Cole Williamson, Linganore; Christopher Sappe, Urbana; Abhishek Mudireddy, Oakdale; Gavin Legge, Frederick; Ray Gibson, Brunswick; James Partlow, Thomas Johnson; Alexander Contreras, Catoctin; Henry Rodrigues, Urbana; Reed Fliegel, Oakdale.
Honorable Mention
Kyle Walker, Linganore; Sam Metzner, Linganore; Baron Ropp, Middletown; Ronan Perrone, Linganore; Markcus Hobson-Garcia, Urbana; Kamsi Obuekwe, Tuscarora; Andrew Franklin, Tuscarora; Devin Bora, Thomas Johnson; Colin Bomysoad, Brunswick; Sam Skinner, Oakdale.
Girls
Runner of the Year:
Caroline Gregory, Frederick
First Team
Caroline Perrone, Linganore; Mikayla Moxley, Linganore; Ivy Coldren, Urbana; Hailey Hallenberg, Oakdale; Juliana Brawner, Frederick; Aylene Hernandez, Tuscarora; Sofia Cedrone, Urbana; Lyna Beraich, Urbana; Mara Bell, Urbana.
Honorable Mention
Addison Lauer, Urbana; Campbell Caldwell, Middletown; Reilly Teague, Brunswick; Lucinda Slagle, Frederick; Meredith Moyer, Linganore; Erin Reeder, Thomas Johnson; Jenna Conley, Catoctin; Madison Chorney, Oakdale; Anna Quackenbush, Linganore; Lucy Ellis, Linganore; Caylin Walker, Oakdale.
