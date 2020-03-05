The press was disruptive, Rose Bubakar went on a scoring spree, and the net was cut down to celebrate a regional title.
These were familiar sights for anyone who has watched Frederick’s girls basketball team over the past few years. It just took a little while, and lot of effort, for them to resurface on Wednesday.
Looking to take the next step toward winning their fourth straight state crown, the host Cadets found themselves locked in a tie at halftime with upset-minded Tuscarora.
But with Bubakar going on a tear and its press setting the defensive tone, Frederick took command early in the third quarter, gradually pulled away and claimed its fifth straight regional crown with a 60-36 win over the Titans in the Class 3A West Region I final.
Frederick will host a yet-to-be determined opponent in Friday’s state quarterfinals.
When Bubakar left Wednesday’s game for good with 1 minute, 21 seconds left, she claimed she wasn’t a bit tired, not even after scoring 28 of her game-high 34 points in the second half and finishing with 11 rebounds.
And just a few seconds after sitting on the bench, she sprang up and headed toward the water cooler, where she gave enthusiastic fist-bumps to a couple people before taking a hard-earned drink.
“I was like, ‘We did it,’” Bubakar said. “I was so proud of my team.”
Kneeling in the front row of a postgame team photo, Bubakar had the regional championship plaque in her hands and a strand of the net she helped cut down clenched in her teeth. By now, winning regional crowns has almost become routine for the Cadets, but their ability to defend their title was anything but certain in the first half.
Natalie Pryor’s 3-pointer from the right wing gave the Titans an 18-16 lead with 42 seconds left in the second quarter. If not for a pair of game-tying foul shots by Raynah Young with 20.3 seconds left, the Cadets would’ve faced a rare halftime deficit.
Frederick coach Whitney Miguel thought her team needed to do the little things to turn the tide, like boxing out and winning 50-50 balls. Otherwise, the Cadets were in danger of falling to a young but quality Tuscarora team.
“We just had to compete every single possession,” Frederick sophomore Brianna Feifer said. “And we just knew if we could box out and rebound, we could get back.”
Sure enough, the Cadets rarely allowed second shots in the third quarter. And with Frederick’s press causing problems, the Titans often had trouble getting off a good first shot.
“We never got a rhythm, never got into the style of play we’ve been playing here lately,” Titans coach Charlie Thomas said. “Hats off to them, they’ve got a pressure defense. We couldn’t get into our offense. And then we couldn’t get comfortable, we couldn’t get settled.”
Reserve Maia Sholter, a sophomore guard who started this season on the JV team, usually was the one hounding Tuscarora’s ballhandler.
“With her energy, she’s a defensive monster, and everyone just fed off of her,” Miguel said. “And once we got back to our roots, you saw the game just open up.”
The Cadets outscored the Titans 18-9 in the third quarter, and Bubakar scored 16 points during that period, with the first two coming on a reverse layup and the final two set up by Asha Lacet’s pass into the paint.
“I don’t think she missed a foul shot — I don’t think she missed a shot in the second half,” Thomas said. “She turned it on, man.”
After having countless shots rim out in the first half, Bubakar rarely dealt with that problem the rest of the night. In fact, when she did a spin move before launching a short jumper in the third quarter, the ball bounced around but dropped through the hoop.
Going up hard and refusing to shy away from contact help Bubakar’s offensive game in the second half.
“I just had to do better because in the first half, I was fading away more,” Bubakar said. “So I had to go into the defender. Either I’d get an and-one or I’d get fouled.”
She converted two three-point plays in the second half and drew the fifth foul on Milca Barou — who led the Titans with 13 points — with 2:39 left.
When Bubakar banked in a jumper just seconds after Feifer hit a 3-pointer from the left wing, the Cadets enjoyed a seemingly insurmountable 51-32 lead with about four minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Feifer hit four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points.
“This is EDD, Part 2 right here,” said Bubakar, referring to Washington Mystics star Elena Delle Donne, while standing next to Feifer.
The sophomore has been establishing herself as a shooter during her first varsity season.
“She’s ready to shoot, she’s getting more comfortable with shooting off the dribble,” Miguel said.
