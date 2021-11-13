PARKTON — Posing for a photo with his teammates on Saturday, Brunswick's Ray Gibson proudly held a huge plaque above his head.
This was the hardware the Railroaders were awarded for winning the Class 1A state boys cross-country team title. And take it from Gibson, it had been a long time since any Brunswick boys cross-country runner got his clutches on that prize.
"The last time we won the state, my dad was on that team," Gibson said.
That was back in 1989, when Ray's father, Dewey, helped Brunswick get its first state boys team cross-country title in 23 years. And Dewey, now an assistant coach for the Railroaders, was on hand to see his son help Brunswick end another championship drought, this one clocking in at 32 years.
Gibson placed a team-best eighth and was one of five Brunswick runners to finish in the top 25 as the Railroaders rolled to a 55-96 win over second-place Fallston at Hereford High School.
"A lot of us have been running together since we were 8 or 7 years old," Gibson said. "So it's been a long time coming, I guess."
Brunswick coach Lee Zumbach will attest to that. He guided the Railroaders boys to their last state cross-country team title in 1989, when he was still in the relatively early stages of what turned out to be a lengthy coaching career at the school. And on Saturday, Zumbach was fired up as he greeted his runners at the finish line, each one getting the Railroaders closer to another crown.
"Thirty-some years, and we've been with these boys, some of them since third or fifth grade, and they're just like a family together," Zumbach said. "They play football together after practice and all that. They just know each other and did it for each other."
Speaking of family, Dewey Gibson was elated to see his son do the same thing he did decades earlier.
"I cried a little. I had a little bit of wet tears going down," he said.
Dewey Gibson sports a long, gray beard. He agreed to let the team rainbow it after winning the state title.
Brunswick's top five included Andrew McGillivray (ninth place), Colin Bomysoad (12th), Caleb Shullenbarger (13th) and Morgon Corwine (25th). Ray Gibson praised them all.
"It wasn't my best race. But the whole team came through," he said. "I was watching everyone because I was a little worried about my performance. But I watched everyone, and it ended up really good."
Zumbach thought Brunswick's fifth-place finisher, Corwine, was crucial. As it turned out, the sophomore ended up placing ahead of Fallston's fourth-best finisher, and his top 25 showing allowed him to win an individual medal.
Zumbach said Brunswick's emphasis on the placement of its fifth runner mirrored a situation in the movie "McFarland, USA," in which a California high school team's fate hinges on the performance of its No. 7 runner.
This was the first state meet for Corwine, who is a sophomore.
"I didn't think I'd have such an important role with the team today, but I was a big part of it," he said. "It was pretty hard up that big hill, but I knew we had a chance to win, so I tried to give it my all."
The elusive state title was particularly gratifying for Brunswick seniors like Ben Weatherhead, who was Brunswick's sixth-best finisher (34th).
"A lot of us have been with the Zumbachs since we were 6 or 7 years old," he said. "We've all known each other for a very long time, and it's just great that since a lot of us are seniors now, this is our last year, we're ended it with a bang."
The runners might continue to know each other long after graduation, if this Brunswick championship team is anything like the last one. Looking back on Brunswick's 1989 team, Dewey Gibson said, "All of us are still tight."
Catoctin's Alexander Contreras placed sixth in the 1A boys race.
By the time of that race, the light but steady rain that fell during the 3A and 4A races had stopped, and the sun even started shining.
During the 3A boys race, Linganore's Jack Sears braved the elements, which included wind, and finished seventh.
After trying to hang with the lead group for a mile, Sears just focused on keeping on pace after seeing those runners pull away. He felt good about his race, which included a rapid recovery.
"I slipped back in the maze and I got right back up," he said. "And a couple guys passed me, and then I got all of them that passed me on the kick."
Oakdale's Abhishek Mudireddy was 16th in the 3A race. Frederick's Gavin Legge was 49th, Thomas Johnson's James Partlow was 51st and Tuscarora's Kamsi Obuekwe was 62nd.
In the boys 4A race, Urbana's Christopher Sappe placed 29th.
In the 2A boys race, the day's final event, Middletown's Baron Ropp placed 16th.
