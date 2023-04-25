Tuscarora’s boys lacrosse team dished out some nice passes during Tuesday’s game against Linganore.
Tuscarora’s boys lacrosse team dished out some nice passes during Tuesday’s game against Linganore.
One of them sailed left-to-right over the goal and was caught by a Titans player not far from the right post.
A promising point-blank shot quickly followed, but it was blocked by fast-acting Lancers goalie Jackson Curtis.
Asked if he recalled that save, Curtis said, “I’m not really thinking about ‘em after they happen.”
That was a useful trait on Tuesday. Competitive, action-packed games like this one don’t include much — if any time — for reflection.
In fact, the aforementioned save came when the Lancers were clinging to a three-goal lead in the third quarter, and they ultimately held on for an 11-8 win over the Titans.
Anyone who’s been paying attention to Frederick County boys lacrosse would’ve pegged this as a must-see game. Linganore’s a perennial power, and Tuscarora (9-3) — while not nearly as heralded and beset with health issues and injuries — is one win away from tying the best record in program history.
“You saw how they played tonight,” Titans coach Curtiss Belcher said of his players. “They were battling for all 48 minutes. That was an outstanding Frederick County lacrosse game.”
After erasing an early 4-2 deficit, the Lancers (8-1) never enjoyed a comfortable lead.
“It’s a tough team. They came to play,” Linganore junior midfielder Cody Griffis said. “We knew they were going to. Because of the name we’ve got on our chest, people chase that all the time. But we were able to stay strong and push throughout the entire game.”
Taking a 6-5 lead into the second half, the Lancers’ trusty defense held the Titans to three goals the rest of the night.
Curtis had a lot to do with that, finishing with 12 saves, making use of the precise hand movements he hones by practicing with a short stick before games.
“Jackson’s incredible,” Griffis said. “And on top of it, you’ve got a great defense that likes to fight for it. I mean, it’s just all-out great over there on the defensive end.”
Linganore’s defense has held opponents to 3.4 goals a game.
Tuscarora’s total matched the most amount of goals the Lancers allowed all season — Urbana beat Linganore 8-7.
But Tuscarora’s defense was pretty stingy, too, especially with starting goalie Nate Fox setting the tone by making several tough saves in the first half.
“I thought they were going to be tough,” Linganore coach Rich Thompson said. “We had to change the pace that we were playing. We weren’t matching their intensity.”
Linganore took the lead for good when Marco LaRocco scored to make it 6-5 with 1:49 left in the second quarter.
Shawn Eisenhart (three goals) and LaRocco (two goals) scored in the third quarter to extend the lead somewhat. Griffis, who finished with five goals, then added three insurance goals in the final quarter to help ice the win.
“I want to thank my teammates for that, finding me and getting nice feeds,” Griffis said. “Just a great team effort to win it.”
Dylan Cruz had three goals for the Titans. Jack Collins had two goals and one assist. Tyler Matthias-Magri had two goals and one assist. Koen Burdette had two assists. Owen Stup had one goal, and Peyton Clouser and Jordan Hartis each had one assist. Fox had six saves, and Aden Carey — who played the second half — had eight saves.
“We haven’t had one day where we’ve had everybody healthy or not injured, including today,” Belcher said of the Titans, whose other losses came to Urbana and Smithsburg. “But that is not an excuse. To the young men’s credit, they’ve come together, and this is an outstanding team.”
Kason Gibbons had three assists for Linganore. Cam Scarbrough had one goal. Nate Groves and David Turnbull each had one assist.
