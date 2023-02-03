Hailey Lane’s arrival on the Frederick County track and field scene was more or less announced to anyone that happened to be listening.
During her first high school race, the 4x800-meter relay in the Howard County Winter Festival on Dec. 17, the fire alarm went off at the site of the meet, the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex in Landover.
Since it was a false alarm, the race was allowed to continue, and Lane, a 14-year-old freshman at Tuscarora High School, ran a blistering second leg in 2 minutes, 22.4 seconds to help the Titans finish second in the 4x800 that day.
“I expected her to be good,” Tuscarora coach Chris Babb said. “I didn’t know she’d be this good already.”
In a roundabout sort of way, that fire alarm signaled what was to come, as Lane has been one of the major revelations of this county indoor track season.
The week after her first race in Landover, she ran the 1,600 and the 3,200 and broke the school records in both.
And over the past two weeks, she has pulled off the impressive feat of winning both the 800 and the 1,600 at the Frederick County Public Schools and Central Maryland Conference championship meets, setting personal records in both races (2:21.64 in the 800, and 5:17.41 in the 1,600).
“I was not expecting it, to be honest,” Lane said of all her success thus far.
Lane, who is 5-foot-5 with long legs, grew up in a family of runners. But running was never her primary sport, aside from the occasional community fun run and fitness tests in gym class, which she always excelled at.
Since she was 3 years old, Lane has played soccer. She plays on the club level and the varsity team at Tuscarora.
“Honestly, it’s probably because of soccer,” Lane said when asked why she runs so well on the track. “I am a winger for soccer. So, I am constantly running up and down the field.”
When she was younger, Lane, her older brother, Brenden, and their father, Scott, would have what they called Track Saturdays. They would all jog to the nearby middle school and then run a series of sprints on the track.
It was a fun way of seeing how fast they all could go. Hailey used it primarily as a way to stay in shape for soccer season. But Brenden saw something in her that maybe she didn’t. He encouraged her to join him on the cross-country and track teams at Tuscarora.
Hailey did not necessarily resist the idea. But her schedule was already packed in the fall with soccer commitments. When more time freed up during the winter sports season, she joined the Titans indoor team.
“The way she has been running is very impressive,” Brenden said. “I am definitely very proud of her, and it’s been really cool seeing her improve. ... It will be interesting to see how see progresses over her next three years.”
With the regional and state meets on tap to close the indoor season, there is a concerted effort by the team at Tuscarora not to clutter Lane’s mind with too many thoughts or saddle her with too many expectations.
“A lot of people get sucked into heat sheets and PRs,” Babb said. “She’s at the point right now where she can just go out and race.
“We’ll see what it brings. I am not putting any pressure on her. I want her to have fun. It should be positive. She is a freshman. This should be a great experience. Like I said, we judge her on her effort. That’s what we are going to judge her on every race. Her place and time, that doesn’t matter. There are ups and downs in this sport, especially in this sport.
“I think she is going to have a great end of season. I am super excited to see what comes.”
