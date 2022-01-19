To fully understand and appreciate how rapidly and spectacularly the track and field career of Catoctin High junior Brody Buffington is blossoming, last weekend’s Golden Bear High School Invitational in Kutztown, Pennsylvania, offers a pretty instructive glimpse.
For starters, Dave Lillard’s jaw was agape as he watched Buffington run his leg of the 4x200-meter relay, helping the Cougars finish third in the 33-team race in 1 minute, 40.94 seconds.
“To see him get the baton and literally run so fast that the people in front of him were almost literally in his way and he had to slow down to get around them, and he still gave up the baton probably 50 meters ahead of everyone who was in front of him,” Lillard said of the way Buffington ran the second leg of that race, albeit with a running start.
Lillard, the longtime Frederick County track coach in his first full indoor season at Catoctin, continued, “My jaw doesn’t drop very often because I have coached track and field for so long, and I have seen a lot of things, and I have never seen that. To see that much speed ... it was pretty amazing.”
Lillard wasn’t just being hyperbolic.
Take Buffington’s 55-meter dash, for instance. With short spikes on the soles of his shoes for the first time in competition, he ran a personal-best time of 6.38 seconds to win the event.
It’s the fastest time ever by a Catoctin sprinter in the race, the fastest in Maryland for this indoor season and the 10th fastest in the nation.
A week earlier, he ran his previous best time of 6.46 seconds without the benefit of spiked shoes in the Dwight Scott Invitational at Hagerstown Community College.
“It’s pretty shocking,” Buffington said of his 55-dash times.
And just wait until he cleans up his block work, which he admits is not all that great yet, or gets a chance to hit top speed in a 100- or 200-meter dash during the upcoming outdoor track season.
Lillard runs a drill during practice where he has athletes run as far as they can in 20 seconds, and Buffington covers almost 200 meters in that time.
Through an app on his phone, Lillard can measure their top-end speed over a 10-meter span, and Buffington has clocked in at just under 23 miles per hour.
“I think he is going to be one of the best 100, 200 sprinters once outdoor starts that Catoctin has ever had,” Lillard said.
And that’s not to discount Buffington’s performance in the shot put, where he placed fourth in Kutztown at the Golden Bear invitational with a personal-best mark of 44 feet, 8½ inches, one of the best for a Frederick County thrower this season.
Buffington is one of the most intriguing athletes that will compete in Saturday’s Frederick County Public Schools Indoor Track and Field Championships at Hagerstown Community College.
He combines skills and events into a total package that is not often seen on the high-school level — the fleet-footed sprinter who can also go toe-to-toe with the 250-300-plus-pound throwers in their disciplines.
Buffington has also participated in the high jump during this indoor season and plans to long jump and utilize that elite top-end speed once the outdoor season starts.
“Right now, he is an enigma,” Lillard said. “You know, he came out of nowhere. He asked to try it, and, when a kid asks to try something, I give them a shot and see what happens.”
So, just where did Buffington come from and how did this suddenly materialize for him?
A lifelong Thurmont native, he grew up playing a variety of popular sports for kids, including soccer and baseball.
Right before he entered high school, lacrosse became his primary focus, and he plays as a midfielder on Catoctin’s team.
Buffington never intended to run track and field until his parents encouraged him to do so. He was intending to spend the winter season lifting weights and getting ready for lacrosse.
The idea of a lot of running never really excited him. But, with a nudge from his family, he joined Catoctin’s indoor track team in the fall of 2019 as a freshman and gave it his best shot.
His times were respectable, but not all that great. The highlight of his season came at the Class 1A West regional meet in Hagerstown when he helped the Cougars win the 4x200 relay (1:40.76) and place second in the 4x400 relay (3:48.41). Individually, he took fifth in the high jump (5-2) and 12th in the 300 dash (41.53).
Buffington was not yet throwing, and his best time in the 55 dash was 7.33 seconds, good for an 84th-place finish at the Liberty Premiere Invitational in Virginia.
“I was much smaller. I enjoyed it,” Buffington said of his freshman season of indoor track. “It wasn’t as much of a commitment as a team sport. It was fun.”
The real turning point for him came away from the track when he grew four inches and put on 50 pounds after his freshman season. He now stands about 6-foot-2 and weighs 190 pounds. Lillard says Buffington has an ideal build for a high-school sprinter.
In addition to the growth spurt, the coach said, “I think the biggest thing for him was working out in a way that really benefited him on the track. He put on muscle in the right spots. He has always been fast.”
The COVID-19 pandemic reduced the last indoor track season to just a couple of weeks, and then Buffington played lacrosse in the spring.
The big question facing him now is what he will do this spring. He has already said he plans to participate in outdoor track. But, with the ability to play multiple sports in a season, will he also play lacrosse?
He said that decision has not been made yet.
Asked if he could have envisioned a scenario where he was running track and not playing lacrosse, he simply said, “No.”
But Buffington could have never envisioned running this fast either. Now longer and stronger than he was two years ago, he is regularly posting times in the 55 dash, and soon maybe other events, that have never been seen at Catoctin and, quite possibly, Frederick County.
It’s not hard to envision Buffington one day as a high-level decathlete, a possibility he said intrigues him.
“I wouldn’t say it’s not normal. It’s just something you just don’t see all of the time,” Lillard said. “You just don’t see that. You don’t see a 40-foot, almost a 45-foot shot putter also being ranked No. 1 in the state of Maryland in the 55 [dash]. That doesn’t come along very often.”
