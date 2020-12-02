Despite spiking coronavirus numbers, Frederick County Public Schools will proceed with the start of its winter sports season Monday.
However, in updated guidance issued Wednesday by the FCPS Return-to-Play committee, all students participating in athletic activities will be required to wear masks.
The school system said it would provide a mask to anyone that needs one, and that students unable to wear a mask or unwilling to wear one appropriately will be excluded from participating in sports.
FCPS said that teams and athletes participating in winter sports — basketball, indoor track and field, swimming and diving and wrestling — will begin Monday with skill-based activities and tryouts.
In a press release issued Wednesday, the school system said, “While the winter athletics season will begin with skill-based activities, the hope is that teams can transition to normal practices later this month with competitions beginning January 4, 2021. The health and safety of FCPS students, student-athletes, coaches, and all stakeholders will continue to be FCPS’ top priority and drive all decision making.”
