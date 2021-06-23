Editor's Note: These teams were selected by Frederick County coaches. The News-Post is not affiliated with the teams or the selection process.

First Team, 1A/2A Schools

Justin Hartz, Oakdale

Garrett Witt, Oakdale

Josh Cadle, Brunswick

Nico McDonough, Walkersville

Broden Moran, Middletown

JT Harich, Brunswick

Christian Rozier, Oakdale

Cason Mitchell, Middletown

Justin Lund, Oakdale

Charlie Lawrence, Brunswick

Matthew Mancini, Middletown

Second Team, 1A/2A Schools

Connor O’Keefe, Middletown

Ethan Guillot, Walkersville

Judd Boniface, Middletown

Jake Brandenburg, Middletown

Charles Dougherty, Catoctin

Troy Ulisney, Oakdale

Joseph McCallion, Catoctin

Kieran Hofgesang, Middletown

Sam McHugh, Middletown

Gavin Peduzzi, Oakdale

Rory Blanchard, Oakdale

Honorable Mention

Middletown — Blake O’Keefe, Brian Rider

Oakdale — Josh Boonshaft, John Fernandez

Walkersville — Blake Shoemaker, Nick Rice

Brunswick v Cameron Cornett, Isaac Herbert

Catoctin — Josh Maze, Mason Joy

First Team, 3A/4A Schools

Jason Jozwiak, Urbana

Jack Jozwiak, Urbana

Eric Kolar, Urbana

Jason Kolar, Urbana

Matt Nichols, Tuscaorora

Zack Kiesling, Linganore

Gabe Wheat , Linganore

Jackson Weston, Urbana

Dominic Savoy, Urbana

Graham Gardner, Linganore

Jackson Curtis, Linganore

Eli Etzler, Linganore

Second Team, 3A/4A Schools

Gavin McKay, Urbana

Jayme Heflin, Tuscarora

Andrew Craemer, Tuscarora

Brian Jester, Tuscarora

Billy Coughlin, Gov. Thomas Johnson

Brad Leonard, Urbana

Justin Tundo, Urbana

Garrett Goodwin, Frederick

Cullen McKay, Urbana

Beckett Taylor, Gov. Thomas Johnson

Honorable Mention

Urbana — Dylan Lange, Austin McMahon

Linganore — Caleb Bennett, David Turnball

Tuscarora — Tyler Mathias-Magri, John Collins

Frederick — Nashon McKinney, TJ Weaver

Thomas Johnson — Ryan Fitzgerald, Aidan Bedwell

