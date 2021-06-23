Editor's Note: These teams were selected by Frederick County coaches. The News-Post is not affiliated with the teams or the selection process.
First Team, 1A/2A Schools
Justin Hartz, Oakdale
Garrett Witt, Oakdale
Josh Cadle, Brunswick
Nico McDonough, Walkersville
Broden Moran, Middletown
JT Harich, Brunswick
Christian Rozier, Oakdale
Cason Mitchell, Middletown
Justin Lund, Oakdale
Charlie Lawrence, Brunswick
Matthew Mancini, Middletown
Second Team, 1A/2A Schools
Connor O’Keefe, Middletown
Ethan Guillot, Walkersville
Judd Boniface, Middletown
Jake Brandenburg, Middletown
Charles Dougherty, Catoctin
Troy Ulisney, Oakdale
Joseph McCallion, Catoctin
Kieran Hofgesang, Middletown
Sam McHugh, Middletown
Gavin Peduzzi, Oakdale
Rory Blanchard, Oakdale
Honorable Mention
Middletown — Blake O’Keefe, Brian Rider
Oakdale — Josh Boonshaft, John Fernandez
Walkersville — Blake Shoemaker, Nick Rice
Brunswick v Cameron Cornett, Isaac Herbert
Catoctin — Josh Maze, Mason Joy
First Team, 3A/4A Schools
Jason Jozwiak, Urbana
Jack Jozwiak, Urbana
Eric Kolar, Urbana
Jason Kolar, Urbana
Matt Nichols, Tuscaorora
Zack Kiesling, Linganore
Gabe Wheat , Linganore
Jackson Weston, Urbana
Dominic Savoy, Urbana
Graham Gardner, Linganore
Jackson Curtis, Linganore
Eli Etzler, Linganore
Second Team, 3A/4A Schools
Gavin McKay, Urbana
Jayme Heflin, Tuscarora
Andrew Craemer, Tuscarora
Brian Jester, Tuscarora
Billy Coughlin, Gov. Thomas Johnson
Brad Leonard, Urbana
Justin Tundo, Urbana
Garrett Goodwin, Frederick
Cullen McKay, Urbana
Beckett Taylor, Gov. Thomas Johnson
Honorable Mention
Urbana — Dylan Lange, Austin McMahon
Linganore — Caleb Bennett, David Turnball
Tuscarora — Tyler Mathias-Magri, John Collins
Frederick — Nashon McKinney, TJ Weaver
Thomas Johnson — Ryan Fitzgerald, Aidan Bedwell
