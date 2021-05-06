Editor's Note: These teams were selected by Frederick County coaches. The Frederick News-Post is not affiliated with the teams or the selection process.
Boys
First Team
Alex Lombardo, Thomas Johnson; Mack McKeever, Thomas Johnson; Justin Cherry, Oakdale; Alex Contreras, Catoctin; Abhishek Mudireddy, Oakdale; Lucas Shortridge, Oakdale; Jack Sears, Linganore; Cole Williamson, Linganore; Gavin Legge, Frederick; James Partlow, Thomas Johnson.
Honorable Mention
Christopher Sappe, Urbana; Henry Rodrigues, Urbana; Tommy Schupp, Urbana; Marty Ratchford, Linganore; Baron Ropp, Middletown; Reed Fliegel, Oakdale; Kamsi Obuekwe. Tuscarora; Ronan Perrone, Linganore; Justin Chappell, Thomas Johnson; Markus Hobson-Garcia, Urbana; Ray Gibson, Brunswick; Colin Bomysoad, Brunswick; Andrew McGillivray, Brunswick.
Girls
First Team
Caroline Gregory, Frederick; Erin McQuitty, Middletown; Ivy Coldren, Urbana; Hayley Ross, Oakdale; Addison Lauer, Urbana; Eleanor Stafford, Middletown; Jenna Conley, Catoctin; Aubrey Schaffer, Oakdale; Elizabeth Willman, Brunswick; Lyna Beraich, Urbana.
Honorable Mention
Campbell Caldwell, Middletown; Jena Rhodes, Brunswick; Ella Auderset, Urbana; Emily McDonnell, Urbana; Reilly Teague, Brunswick; Alison Laverty, Brunswick; Mikayla Moxley, Linganore; Caylin Walker, Oakdale; Mara Bell, Urbana.
