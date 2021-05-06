Editor's Note: These teams were selected by Frederick County coaches. The Frederick News-Post is not affiliated with the teams or the selection process.

Boys

First Team

Alex Lombardo, Thomas Johnson; Mack McKeever, Thomas Johnson; Justin Cherry, Oakdale; Alex Contreras, Catoctin; Abhishek Mudireddy, Oakdale; Lucas Shortridge, Oakdale; Jack Sears, Linganore; Cole Williamson, Linganore; Gavin Legge, Frederick; James Partlow, Thomas Johnson.

Honorable Mention

Christopher Sappe, Urbana; Henry Rodrigues, Urbana; Tommy Schupp, Urbana; Marty Ratchford, Linganore; Baron Ropp, Middletown; Reed Fliegel, Oakdale; Kamsi Obuekwe. Tuscarora; Ronan Perrone, Linganore; Justin Chappell, Thomas Johnson; Markus Hobson-Garcia, Urbana; Ray Gibson, Brunswick; Colin Bomysoad, Brunswick; Andrew McGillivray, Brunswick.

Girls

First Team

Caroline Gregory, Frederick; Erin McQuitty, Middletown; Ivy Coldren, Urbana; Hayley Ross, Oakdale; Addison Lauer, Urbana; Eleanor Stafford, Middletown; Jenna Conley, Catoctin; Aubrey Schaffer, Oakdale; Elizabeth Willman, Brunswick; Lyna Beraich, Urbana.

Honorable Mention

Campbell Caldwell, Middletown; Jena Rhodes, Brunswick; Ella Auderset, Urbana; Emily McDonnell, Urbana; Reilly Teague, Brunswick; Alison Laverty, Brunswick; Mikayla Moxley, Linganore; Caylin Walker, Oakdale; Mara Bell, Urbana.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!