Editor’s Note: These teams were selected by Frederick County coaches. The News-Post is not affiliated with the teams or the selection process.

First Team Offense, 1A/2A Schools

Isabella Ewine, Middletown

Bailey Broadbent, Middletown

Ellery Bowman, Middletown

Alyssa Daley, Middletown

Gabby Averill, Oakdale

Jenna Russell, Oakdale

Maggie Molnar, Walkersville

First Team Defense, 1A/2A Schools

Emma Brull, Middletown

Vera Winchester Dodman, Middletown

Brynn Hoffman, Middletown

Sammy Hartz, Oakdale

Helen Bartman (goalie), Middletown

Second Team Offense, 1A/2A Schools

Julia Harris, Middletown

Isabella Dos Santos, Middletown

Amy Grace Bizzell, Middletown

Allison Grunwell, Oakdale

McKenna Witt, Oakdale

Janey Wells, Walkersville

Jordyn Miller, Walkersville

Second Team Defense, 1A/2A Schools

Kiely Coulby, Middletown

Ella Moore, Oakdale

Ava Maze, Catoctin

Kailey Bawcombe, Oakdale

Honorable Mention, 1A/2A Schools

Taylor Farina, Oakdale

Madison Shaffer, Brunswick

Ella Dimmick, Brunswick

Bree Shiley, Brunswick

Cheyenne Van Echo, Catoctin

Lily Bingham, Catoctin

Corinn Gregory, Catoctin

Kaylee Hall, Catoctin

Abby Bolingbroke, Brunswick

First Team Offense, 3A/4A Schools

Avery Hines, Urbana

Natalie Voorhees, Urbana

Kasey Beach, Urbana

Meg Hummel, Linganore

Avery Robertson, Linganore

Leah Coletti, Linganore

Cedar Shapiro, Frederick

First Team Defense, 3A/4A Schools

Jadelyn Coleman, Urbana

Sofia Cedrone, Urbana

Kellie Voorhees, Urbana

Caroline Layman, Frederick

Emma Regan (goalie), Urbana

Second Team Offense, 3A/4A Schools

Paige White, Urbana

Kiera Breisch, Urbana

Cameron Johnson, Urbana

Reese Wallich, Linganore

Grace Doy, Linganore

Lizzie Goodwin, Frederick

Nicole Sibold, Frederick

Second Team Defense, 3A-4A Schools

Elizabeth Elliott, Urbana

Savannah Donahue, Linganore

Ella MacCaffrey, Linganore

Shayla Romero, Frederick

Mae Beins (goalie), Frederick

Honorable Mention, 3A-4A Schools

Abigail Cooper, Thomas Johnson

Jessica Hart, Thomas Johnson

Sydney McCarron, Thomas Johnson

Larisa Tayler, Thomas Johnson

Loghan Lennox, Frederick

Rachel Nichols, Tuscarora

Katie Paredes, Tuscarora

Arianna Tucci, Tuscarora

Tori Hampton, Tuscarora

Gaby Volak Wenger, Tuscarora

Payton Boteler, Linganore

Madeline Williamson, Linganore

Annie Krop, Linganore

Alexi Crosby, Linganore

Annabel Giesler, Linganore

