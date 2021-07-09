Editor’s Note: These teams were selected by Frederick County coaches. The News-Post is not affiliated with the teams or the selection process.
First Team Offense, 1A/2A Schools
Isabella Ewine, Middletown
Bailey Broadbent, Middletown
Ellery Bowman, Middletown
Alyssa Daley, Middletown
Gabby Averill, Oakdale
Jenna Russell, Oakdale
Maggie Molnar, Walkersville
First Team Defense, 1A/2A Schools
Emma Brull, Middletown
Vera Winchester Dodman, Middletown
Brynn Hoffman, Middletown
Sammy Hartz, Oakdale
Helen Bartman (goalie), Middletown
Second Team Offense, 1A/2A Schools
Julia Harris, Middletown
Isabella Dos Santos, Middletown
Amy Grace Bizzell, Middletown
Allison Grunwell, Oakdale
McKenna Witt, Oakdale
Janey Wells, Walkersville
Jordyn Miller, Walkersville
Second Team Defense, 1A/2A Schools
Kiely Coulby, Middletown
Ella Moore, Oakdale
Ava Maze, Catoctin
Kailey Bawcombe, Oakdale
Honorable Mention, 1A/2A Schools
Taylor Farina, Oakdale
Madison Shaffer, Brunswick
Ella Dimmick, Brunswick
Bree Shiley, Brunswick
Cheyenne Van Echo, Catoctin
Lily Bingham, Catoctin
Corinn Gregory, Catoctin
Kaylee Hall, Catoctin
Abby Bolingbroke, Brunswick
First Team Offense, 3A/4A Schools
Avery Hines, Urbana
Natalie Voorhees, Urbana
Kasey Beach, Urbana
Meg Hummel, Linganore
Avery Robertson, Linganore
Leah Coletti, Linganore
Cedar Shapiro, Frederick
First Team Defense, 3A/4A Schools
Jadelyn Coleman, Urbana
Sofia Cedrone, Urbana
Kellie Voorhees, Urbana
Caroline Layman, Frederick
Emma Regan (goalie), Urbana
Second Team Offense, 3A/4A Schools
Paige White, Urbana
Kiera Breisch, Urbana
Cameron Johnson, Urbana
Reese Wallich, Linganore
Grace Doy, Linganore
Lizzie Goodwin, Frederick
Nicole Sibold, Frederick
Second Team Defense, 3A-4A Schools
Elizabeth Elliott, Urbana
Savannah Donahue, Linganore
Ella MacCaffrey, Linganore
Shayla Romero, Frederick
Mae Beins (goalie), Frederick
Honorable Mention, 3A-4A Schools
Abigail Cooper, Thomas Johnson
Jessica Hart, Thomas Johnson
Sydney McCarron, Thomas Johnson
Larisa Tayler, Thomas Johnson
Loghan Lennox, Frederick
Rachel Nichols, Tuscarora
Katie Paredes, Tuscarora
Arianna Tucci, Tuscarora
Tori Hampton, Tuscarora
Gaby Volak Wenger, Tuscarora
Payton Boteler, Linganore
Madeline Williamson, Linganore
Annie Krop, Linganore
Alexi Crosby, Linganore
Annabel Giesler, Linganore
