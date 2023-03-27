Frederick County Public Schools will begin gauging interest for players and coaches in April for varsity girls flag football, according to a timeline released by the district Monday.

Those are some of the first steps to getting the league started. The league was announced Feb. 1 and will begin its inaugural season in the fall. All 10 public high schools are slated to have a team, making Frederick County the first in the state to sponsor girls flag football.

