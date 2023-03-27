Frederick County Public Schools will begin gauging interest for players and coaches in April for varsity girls flag football, according to a timeline released by the district Monday.
Those are some of the first steps to getting the league started. The league was announced Feb. 1 and will begin its inaugural season in the fall. All 10 public high schools are slated to have a team, making Frederick County the first in the state to sponsor girls flag football.
The district will open applications for coaching positions and circulate interest forms at each high school in April, according to the timeline. On April 18, the district will co-host a webinar for interested players with the Baltimore Ravens, who partnered with the school system to provide an initial three years of grant funding for the league.
Following that, there will be two clinics at Frederick High: one for coaches to get certified on May 30, and one for players on May 31.
A draft schedule will be finalized in June, and uniforms provided by Under Armour will be revealed in July. There will also be further clinics and practices during these months, with more information to come, per the timeline.
Formal practices will begin Aug. 9 along with all other fall sports. A Kick Off Classic to open the season is expected to be held at the end of the month, with further details to be fleshed out.
Following the regular season, the county championship will be held in late October or early November.
The league was formed after a surge in interest in girls flag football in the past year.
In the spring of 2022, Frederick County Parks and Rec established what was believed to be Maryland’s first organized all-girls youth flag football league. Then, a Frederick County high school league began playing last fall and attracted close to 120 girls, the Frederick News-Post previously reported.
Girls flag football will be the 29th sport offered by FCPS and is the first varsity offering the school system has added since boys and girls lacrosse in 2000.
