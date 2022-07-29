Since the school year ended in June, half of the Frederick County Public Schools athletic director positions have turned over.
It’s an unusual amount of change for positions that are often filled for years, if not decades, by the same person.
“It’s not a job that comes open often,” said Howie Putterman, who had eyed an athletic director job for years before landing one at Tuscarora High School in August 2018, right before the start of the school year.
As part of this recent musical-chairs style shuffle, Putterman will now be the AD at Linganore High School, where he used to coach girls soccer.
“As I walk the halls, I feel somewhat comfortable. I am greeted by people that I know and have been in the community for so long,” Putterman said. “It has been fun.”
For an example of the longevity these jobs hold, Mike Mummert spent the last 20 of his 39 years at Walkersville High School as the school’s AD, while Mike DeSimone spent the last nine of his 26 years at Middletown High in the same position.
Both Mummert and DeSimone announced their retirements in early June.
They will be replaced by Sonny Joseph, the former Linganore AD who will take over for Mummert at Walkersville, and Kevin Lynott, the former Middletown football coach who will take over for DeSimone, his former assistant, at that school.
“I just got to say I feel blessed and grateful for the opportunity to be at my dream school,” Lynott said.
The other two FCPS AD vacancies that came open at Tuscarora and Brunswick will be filled by newcomers to the position.
Chris O’Connor, an Urbana graduate who coached baseball, boys basketball and served as the offensive coordinator for the varsity football team at Linganore, takes over for Putterman at Tuscarora.
“It’s exciting,” O’Connor said. “I, personally, was ready for a bit of a change. And it’s an exciting opportunity for me to have the chance to lead an entire athletic department.”
On the other hand, Mike O’Brien, who coached football, baseball and softball at Tuscarora after leading the Walkersville baseball team to a state title, will step in for Jon Jarrett at Brunswick.
Regarding the overall amount of turnover in typically stable positions, Lynott said, “When you look at the big picture, you are just like, ‘Wow.’”
It’s not just the faces that are changing. It’s also the nature of job.
Athletic director positions for FCPS have traditionally included a teaching component, in addition to the general responsibilities of running the school’s athletic department.
To streamline the job and make it more of an administrative position, FCPS has recently changed the job description and the title at five of its high schools (Frederick, Linganore, Oakdale, Thomas Johnson and Tuscarora) to athletics and facilities coordinator while eliminating the teaching component of the job at those schools.
In addition to their responsibilities running the athletic department, the ADs at those schools will be responsible for the facilities themselves and their overall maintenance and care.
FCPS supervisor of athletics and extracurricular activities Kevin Kendro said the goal is to transition the ADs at all 10 of its high schools to the athletics and facilities coordinator role.
However, for now, the ADs at Brunswick, Catoctin, Middletown, Urbana and Walkersville will remain in their traditional roles with teaching being part of their jobs.
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
