Frederick County Public Schools unveiled its fall championship week schedule, which will conclude the belated and abbreviated fall season.
Football, boys soccer, girls soccer, field hockey, volleyball and cross-country championships will be held to determine county champs. The county cross-country meet for boys and girls will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at Thomas Johnson High School.
In head-to-head team sports such as football, teams that didn’t earn a spot in the championship final get to play an additional intra-county game. The only county teams that aren’t scheduled to play are Catoctin’s and Tuscarora’s football teams.
The only traditionally fall sport that isn’t participating this week is golf, which held its county tournament last week, with Urbana claiming the team title.
Below is the championship week schedule for each sport.
Football
(All games Friday at 6:30 p.m.)
Championship — Walkersville vs. Middletown at Urbana. Other games — Urbana at Linganore; Brunswick at Frederick; Thomas Johnson at Oakdale.
Boys Soccer
(All matches Thursday)
Championship — Middletown at Tuscarora, 7 p.m. Other matches — Frederick at Thomas Johnson, 6 p.m.; Brunswick at Urbana, 6 p.m.; Walkersville at Oakdale, 6 p.m.; Linganore at Catoctin, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
(All matches Thursday)
Championship — Brunswick at Tuscarora, 5 p.m. Other matches — Urbana at Linganore, 6 p.m.; Thomas Johnson at Middletown, 6 p.m.; Oakdale at Walkersville, 6 p.m.; Frederick at Catoctin, 5:30 p.m.
Field Hockey
Championship — Urbana at Oakdale, 3 p.m. Friday. Other games — Middletown at Linganore, 3 p.m. Friday; Thomas Johnson at Frederick, 5:30 p.m. Thursday; Tuscarora at Walkersville, 3 p.m. Thursday; Brunswick at Catoctin, 3 p.m. Thursday.
Volleyball
(All matches Thursday unless otherwise noted)
Championship — Oakdale at Urbana, 6 p.m. Other matches — Catoctin at Tuscarora, 6 p.m.; Middletown at Linganore, 4 p.m.; Brunswick at Thomas Johnson, 6 p.m. Friday; Walkersville at Frederick, 7 p.m.
