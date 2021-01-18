Frederick County Public Schools will not begin its winter sports season Tuesday as previously announced.
The school system had pushed back the start of the season from Jan. 4 to Jan. 19 due to rising coronavirus numbers, which have not come down enough to allow competitions to take place.
On Jan. 3, FCPS suspended all winter sports practices due to the rising metrics.
“We are a lot like our student-athletes: We want to see them play and be able to compete, too,” Kevin Kendro, the FCPS supervisor of athletics and extracurricular activities, said in a phone interview. “But, from a health and safety standpoint, we have to look at it from that viewpoint as well.”
Time is running out for the school system to conduct a winter sports season, Kendro said.
FCPS is following a plan laid out by the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association that calls for the winter sports season to end on Feb. 13.
A six-week fall sports season is tentatively scheduled to begin on that same day if the virus numbers allow it, followed by a spring sports season that would run from April 17 to June 19.
Kendro said that all winter sports teams and athletes would be given a week of practice prior to the start of games and competitions.
So, if practice was able to start next Monday, teams and athletes would have a two-week winter sports season with games and competitions beginning Feb. 1.
“We are doing everything we can,” Kendro said. “FCPS would still like to offer some sort of competitive season for winter sports athletes and teams.”
